For Mexico Open winner Brian Campbell, one lucky bounce was a decade in the making

Campbell’s sentiment was justified twofold. It was the product of an emotional Sunday overall, trailing Potgieter by one stroke into the final round and gutting out a 1-under 70 that was just enough to force extra holes, as the 20-year-old South African posted even-par 71. Both players finished at 20-under 264, one stroke ahead of rookie Isaiah Salinda, who matched Sunday’s low round at 6-under 65. After making bogey at the long par-4 16th, Campbell flushed a 7-wood to 24 feet for a stress-free, two-putt par at the tough par-3 17th and then got up-and-down from long left of the par-5 18th green, draining a 4-footer for birdie that was enough for extra holes. Both players made par on the first extra hole, also the par-5 18th, setting the stage for the bounce heard ‘round the golf world in the Mexican twilight.