Where is ‘Full Swing’ star Neal Shipley? Chasing his PGA TOUR card on Korn Ferry Tour
3 Min Read
Written by Kevin Prise
Neal Shipley became an overnight sensation as low amateur at the 2024 Masters Tournament, a memorable week that included a Sunday round alongside Tiger Woods.
But that didn’t keep his Ohio State housemates from delivering barbs back on campus – he possessed a “body by Waffle House” and was “first-team all fridge,” a nod to his burly stature. Shipley embraced these characterizations in his at-home interview for the third season of Netflix’s “Full Swing,” which was released Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Shipley was portrayed as down-to-earth and likable in Season 3, Episode 1, which illustrated his journey from Ohio State – where he shared a house with five other members of the men’s golf team – to the 2024 Masters, where he was the only amateur to make the cut (he qualified as 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up). Shipley freely needled himself as well, describing his style as “redneck Gucci” and showing the piles of clothes strewn amidst the rental house. (Although the socks weren’t yet folded, he was careful to note they had indeed been washed.)
Shipley proceeded to earn low amateur honors at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, becoming just the second player in the last quarter-century to finish as low amateur at the same year’s Masters and U.S. Open (alongside Viktor Hovland). His rise to prominent status in the game seemed underway – a gregarious character with the skill set to match.
The greater sports world met Shipley on “Full Swing.” Now he’s working his way toward a PGA TOUR card. Shipley is competing on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, set for his fifth start of 2025 at this week’s 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro. The top 20 players on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, finalized in mid-October, will earn 2026 PGA TOUR membership.
Shipley has made just one cut in four Korn Ferry Tour starts thus far, but it was a pivotal one; he finished T9 at The Panama Championship, earning 77.5 Korn Ferry Tour points that will be beneficial for periodic reshuffles of conditional members throughout the season. Had he gone 0-for-4 in made cuts during the season’s early portion, he would’ve been unlikely to earn a spot in the next four events on merit, as the first reshuffle (based on the season-long standings) occurred just before the Visa Argentina Open.
Shipley, 24, earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2025 after accruing enough non-member FedExCup points to have finished inside the top 200 on the final 2024 FedExCup Fall standings. Shipley, who played three seasons collegiately at James Madison and two at Ohio State before turning pro in summer 2024, made six cuts in eight TOUR starts as a pro, highlighted by a T6 at the ISCO Championship in July. He fell short of earning a TOUR card via the top 125 in non-member FedExCup points, but he did enough to earn the conditional status offered by finishing inside the top 200 – which became even more crucial as he failed to advance from Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in early December. That gave him enough status to tee it up in the season’s first four events before the reshuffle, but with uncertain Korn Ferry Tour playing opportunities from then on. (He’s also fully exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas after notching three top-10s in five starts last summer to finish No. 20 on the season-long Fortinet Cup.)
But his top-10 finish in Panama means he’ll be in good shape to compete in most Korn Ferry Tour events for the near future, as he chases a TOUR card via the season-long standings. The 26-event Korn Ferry Tour campaign will culminate at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship by United Leasing & Finance in October, after which the top 20 players will receive 2026 PGA TOUR membership.
Shipley’s #TOURBound moment would likely come with ample fanfare – from Korn Ferry Tour fans and “Full Swing” fans alike.