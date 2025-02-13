The Genesis Invitational honors Tiger Woods’ late mother with special pin flag on seventh hole
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
In remembrance of Tiger Woods’ late mother, Kultida, who passed away last week, the seventh hole pin flag on the Torrey Pines South Course will be replaced with a white flag during the four rounds of competition at The Genesis Invitational. The flag will have no logos or numbers.
The gesture is meant to honor Kultida Woods’ heritage. White symbolizes purity, wisdom and longevity in Buddhism. The number seven is also integral in Buddhist culture, tied to seven factors of enlightenment.
Woods, the tournament host of The Genesis Invitational, withdrew from the event on Monday, citing the death of his mother.
"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready," Woods said in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.
"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."
Kultida Woods passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4. She was 80 years old.