Tiger Woods commits to The Genesis Invitational
3 Min Read
Will mark first official PGA TOUR start of season after injury-plagued 2024
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods will return to action at The Genesis Invitational, the tournament announced on social media.
He’ll be teeing it up at the tournament’s temporary home of Torrey Pines in San Diego while Pacific Palisades, home of The Riviera Country Club, recovers from devastating fires.
Woods, host of The Genesis, made just five official TOUR starts last year before undergoing season-ending back surgery in September. One of those was The Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he withdrew with the flu in Round 2. It’s one of the few tournaments he has never won.
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner would seemingly be picking an ideal place to break that streak and launch his 2025 season. He has won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines seven times and won the 2008 U.S. Open and 1991 Junior World there, too.
The ’91 Junior World marked the first time a 15-year-old had won the boys’ 15-17 division.
Woods and son Charlie, 15, finished second in the unofficial PNC Championship in December. And Woods has played twice for Jupiter Links in the TGL, the league for which he was one of the founders in which teams of PGA TOUR players compete head-to-head, indoors.
Although admittedly not sharp at the PNC, Woods did hit some quality shots, even if he was erratic. He also had his moments in two TGL appearances for Jupiter Links, especially the second, when his team won a thriller over Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf.
Highlights: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf
Other than Team Woods’ showdown with Team Langer at the PNC, which went to a playoff, Woods has had precious few highlights on the course of late. He made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time at the Masters last year but was in pain as he shot 82-77 on the weekend to finish last among those who made the cut. With his back flaring up, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.
His September microdiscectomy was believed to have been his sixth, and he did not play the unofficial Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, in December, explaining he wasn’t ready.
Woods has completed four rounds just twice since the 2021 single-car accident in which he suffered fractures to his right leg, plus trauma to his right ankle. Doctors inserted a rod, screws and pins to stabilize Woods’ leg. He played that way, but plantar fasciitis necessitated another operation in 2023, after which he missed another 10 months.
At the very least, he has said of his most recent surgery, his quality of life is better. And while he was moved to joke “I don’t have any golf skills” after his TGL team’s comical wipeout at the hands of Los Angeles Golf Club in Week 1, he seemed to be returning to form in Week 2.
“Well, it was definitely different than when we first played,” Woods said afterward. “Lesson was learned the hard way. We came in here more prepared.”
And now he’s prepared to tee it up again on the PGA TOUR.