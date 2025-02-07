Tiger Woods commits to The Genesis Invitational

Other than Team Woods’ showdown with Team Langer at the PNC, which went to a playoff, Woods has had precious few highlights on the course of late. He made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time at the Masters last year but was in pain as he shot 82-77 on the weekend to finish last among those who made the cut. With his back flaring up, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.