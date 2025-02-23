TGL Week 7: How to watch, TV times, lineups, standings, more
3 Min Read
Written by Staff
Week 7 of TGL competition features all six teams in action, beginning with a doubleheader on Monday that kicks off with Los Angeles Golf Club taking on New York Golf Club, followed by Boston Common Golf aiming for its first win of the season in a matchup against Atlanta Drive Golf Club. Action wraps Tuesday evening with league leader, The Bay Golf Club, taking on Jupiter Links Golf Club.
TGL's regular season includes 15 matches featuring six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a three-on-three alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session). Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.
Last week saw new rules for the "Hammer," which has become a fan-favorite feature and is a game modifier that changes the hole value by adding one point to the value. At the start of the match, each team now has three Hammers to use at their discretion. A team can only throw one Hammer per hole. The maximum a hole can be worth is three points if both teams choose to throw a Hammer on the same hole.
Heading into this week's competition, the SoFi Cup standings are as follows:
|TEAM
|POINTS
|RECORD
|OVERTIME
|HOLES
|1. The Bay Golf Club
|6
|3-0
|0-0
|18-8
|1. Los Angeles Golf Club
|5
|2-0
|0-1
|20-7
|3. Atlanta Drive Golf Club
|4
|2-1
|1-0
|11-11
|4. New York Golf Club
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|11-14
|5. Jupiter Links Golf Club
|2
|1-2
|1-0
|6-21
|6. Boston Common Golf
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|8-13
Singles lineups
MONDAY
Match 10: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
- Tony Finau (LAGC) vs. Cameron Young (NYGC)
- Collin Morikawa (LAGC) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (NYGC)
- Sahith Theegalan (LAGC) vs. Rickie Fowler (NYGC)
Match 11: Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive Golf Club
- Keegan Bradley (BCG) vs. Justin Thomas (ADGC)
- Hideki Matsuyama (BCG) vs. Billy Horschel (ADGC)
- Rory McIlroy (BCG) vs. Patrick Cantlay (ADGC)
TUESDAY
Match 12: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club
- Min Woo Lee (TBGC) vs. Tom Kim (JLGC)
- Shane Lowry (TBGC) vs. Kevin Kisner (JLGC)
- Wyndham Clark (TBGC) vs. Max Homa (JLGC)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Monday: 5 p.m., 9 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Tuesday: 9 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+