Tony Finau signs one-day contract with TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club, will compete in team’s next match
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Tony Finau has signed a one-day contract to compete for the TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) on Monday, Feb. 24 against the New York Golf Club.
LAGC’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both have pre-existing commitments and are unavailable for Monday’s match, the league announced in a press release.
It’s the first time in the fledgling golf league’s history that a player not formally on one of the four-man rosters will compete. TGL’s rules outline that if a “starting” player cannot compete, teams are allowed to sign a new player to take their place for a match. To be eligible for TGL, players must be PGA TOUR members in good standing.
“We were aware that Justin and Tommy would take this week abroad to spend time with family, which created a unique opportunity for us to have Tony join LAGC for this match,” Neal Hubman, co-founder and president of LAGC, said in a statement.
Finau was a member of three Presidents Cup teams in 2019, 2022 and 2024 with a 5-4-0 record and two Ryder Cup teams in 2018 and 2021 with a 3-3-0 record. He has three top-15 finishes this season including a T5 at The Genesis Invitational 2025.
“I appreciate Los Angeles Golf Club calling me up for this match,” Finau said in a statement. “I’m excited to get to SoFi Center. The place looks electric, and I can't wait to see it all first-hand and practice with the team. Monday is going to be a fun night.”
The matchup is set for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.