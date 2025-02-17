TGL Week 6: How to watch Presidents Day tripleheader plus Tiger Woods' return to action, TV times, lineups, more
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
TGL fans rejoice! This week's TGL action features a Presidents Day tripleheader on Monday (action starts at 1 p.m. ET), headlined by three 2025 TOUR winners: Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and recent The Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Åberg. Monday’s feast is followed by a marquee matchup on Tuesday featuring none other than Tiger Woods. Woods, who had planned to play The Genesis Invitational last week but withdrew to process the passing of his mother Kultida, returns to action at 7 p.m. ET when his Jupiter Links Golf Club takes on New York Golf Club.
TGL's regular season includes 15 matches featuring six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a three-on-three alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session). Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers.
This week features new rules for the "Hammer," which has become a fan-favorite feature and is a game modifier that changes the hole value by adding one point to the value. At the start of the match, each team now has three Hammers to use at their discretion. A team can only throw one Hammer per hole. The maximum a hole can be worth is three points if both teams choose to throw a Hammer on the same hole.
Heading into this week's competition, the SoFi Cup standings are as follows:
|TEAM
|POINTS
|RECORD
|OVERTIME
|HOLES
|1. Los Angeles Golf Club
|4
|2-0
|0-0
|15-3
|2. The Bay Golf Club
|2
|1-0
|0-0
|8-2
|3. Atlanta Drive Golf Club
|2
|1-0
|0-0
|4-0
|4. Jupiter Links Golf Club
|2
|1-1
|1-0
|4-12
|5. Bostin Common Golf
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|5-9
|6. New York Golf Club
|0
|0-2
|0-0
|2-12
Singles lineups
MONDAY
Match 6: Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
- Billy Horschel (ADGC) vs. Justin Rose (LAGC)
- Patrick Cantlay (ADGC) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (LAGC)
- Justin Thomas (ADGC) vs. Sahith Theegala (LAGC)
Match 7: Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club
- Patrick Cantlay (ADGC) vs. Wyndham Clark (TBGC)
- Lucas Glover (ADGC) vs. Ludvig Åberg (TBGC)
- Justin Thomas (ADGC) vs. Min Woo Lee (TBGC)
Match 8: The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf
- Shane Lowry (TBGC) vs. Keegan Bradley (BCG)
- Ludvig Åberg (TBGC) vs. Rory McIlroy (BCG)
- Wyndham Clark (TBGC) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (BCG)
TUESDAY
Match 9: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
- Tiger Woods (JLGC) vs. Cameron Young (NYGC)
- Kevin Kisner (JLGC) vs. Rickie Fowler (NYGC)
- Tom Kim (JLGC) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (NYGC)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Monday: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+; 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Tuesday: 7 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+