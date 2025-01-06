Built from the grass up: How and why TGL is playing off real turf

A nursery of 1,000 square feet of grass sits about 100 yards from the SoFi Center. It’s split into individual 7x7-foot pallets that each weigh 2,200 pounds. A few days before a match, Coffman’s team will bring a gameday’s worth of pallets inside the stadium to allow it to adjust to the climate. LED grow lights keep the grass healthy for the final 72 hours before it’s transported into the arena via a trolley system that “acts like a monorail” and places it onto the playing surface. One pallet will be used for warmups and another will be used for that night’s match. Coffman’s team will repair each pallet, expecting it to be ready for use again three or four weeks later.