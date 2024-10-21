TGL announces inaugural season schedule

Kicking off in concert with the PGA TOUR’s “Opening Drive” of the 2025 FedExCup season, TGL’s schedule begins Tuesday, Jan. 7, and ends Tuesday, March 25, with matches primarily in prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. Each match is scheduled for approximately two hours and features three of the four players from each roster. All matches air on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+. Highlights from the inaugural TGL season schedule include (all times ET):