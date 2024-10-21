TGL announces inaugural season schedule
3 Min Read
Six teams of PGA TOUR stars will be featured on prime time ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – TGL presented by SoFi, the new tech-infused, team golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, announced Monday its inaugural season schedule, which will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 7, on ESPN and ESPN+. The schedule includes 15 regular season matches followed by a four-team semifinals, and culminating with the top two teams competing to win the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three Finals Series on Monday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 25.
“TGL presented by SoFi represents a giant leap forward in innovation and sports entertainment,” said Rosalyn Durant, executive vice president, programming and acquisitions, ESPN. “We have tremendous respect for the work that the TMRW Sports team has put into launching TGL, and we’re confident that our viewers are going to enjoy both the competition and unique presentation.”
Mike McCarley, CEO and founder of TMRW Sports, added: “TGL presented by SoFi will combine teams of world-class PGA TOUR stars with the energy fans have become familiar with in other team sports – a live, courtside experience for golf on an unprecedented scale. The six TGL teams will go head-to-head in a season of matches from January through March, bringing team golf to prime time for the first time on a consistent basis.
"In partnership with ESPN, our season will complement the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Season with a fast-paced team competition that aims to captivate a wide range of sports fans with elements, like a shot clock, that are familiar to fans of other sports. TGL’s two-hour matches are perfect for prime time and will help bring more fans closer to some of the biggest names in golf.”
TGL presented by SoFi season highlights:
Kicking off in concert with the PGA TOUR’s “Opening Drive” of the 2025 FedExCup season, TGL’s schedule begins Tuesday, Jan. 7, and ends Tuesday, March 25, with matches primarily in prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. Each match is scheduled for approximately two hours and features three of the four players from each roster. All matches air on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+. Highlights from the inaugural TGL season schedule include (all times ET):
- The first seven matches on the schedule will air on ESPN.
- Sixteen TGL matches will air in prime time.
- On Monday, Feb. 17, fans will enjoy a Presidents’ Day tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN2.
Preview the season (all times ET)
Match 1: New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club
Tuesday, Jan 7, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
- With the PGA TOUR fresh off The Sentry, its first Signature Event of 2025, TGL’s first-ever match is Tuesday, Jan. 7, in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+.
- Coming off a career season that included two major championship victories, Xander Schauffele leads New York Golf Club (Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Schauffele and Cameron Young) to face The Bay Golf Club (Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry) as the two youngest teams in TGL square off.
Match 2: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- The second match of the season will pit Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club (Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner) against Los Angeles Golf Club (Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose).
- This match is the night following ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" NFL Wild Card game, traditionally ESPN’s most-watched event every year.
Match 3: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Atlanta Drive GC’s (Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover) first match will be against New York Golf Club on the night following the highly rated College Football National Championship Game on ESPN, a game that will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, owned by Atlanta Drive GC owner, Arthur Blank.
Match 4: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf
Monday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Boston Common Golf (McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama) makes its debut against Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club in a matchup of two of golf’s biggest superstars.
Match 5: Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
- The two teams with the best current average Official World Golf Ranking square off. Boston Common Golf’s roster features the best average World Ranking at 11, while Los Angeles Golf Club follows at 17.
- Both cities have a rich history of championships in sports, with Boston winning 39 titles combined in professional football, baseball, hockey and basketball, compared to Los Angeles’ 24 titles.
Matches 6-8: Presidents’ Day Tripleheader
Monday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m. (ESPN), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
- As the PGA TOUR wraps its West Coast Swing with The Genesis Invitational, TGL will host a tripleheader on Presidents’ Day, starting with Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf.
- While the 1 p.m. ET start of the tripleheader allows for afternoon viewing on the East Coast of the United States, the early start also allows for evening and prime time in other markets around the globe.
Match 9: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Following the Presidents’ Day tripleheader, a fourth match will be played Tuesday night on ESPN.
Matches 10-12: Monday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2); Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
- Three matches will be played over two days with all six teams in action starting with Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club and then Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC on Monday. Tuesday’s match features The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club. The matches precede the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches just down the road from SoFi Center.
- The two days include interesting international team competition storylines with past Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teammates and memorable opponents set to face each other over the course of the three matches.
Matches 13-15: Monday, March 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN2), 7 p.m. (ESPN2); Tuesday, March 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- The final week of the regular season includes a tripleheader of regions with traditional sports rivalries, including The Bay Golf Club (Northern California) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (Southern California) in the first match and New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf in the second match. The final match of the regular season is Jupiter Links Golf Club (Florida) vs. Atlanta Drive GC (Georgia) on Tuesday.
- As the final matches of the regular season, playoff berths and seeding will be on the line.
Semifinals: Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. (ESPN2); Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- The top four teams in the SoFi Cup Standings will advance to the playoffs. The matches follow the TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship.
- The tiebreaker for seeding will be total holes won by each team during the regular season, making all 15 holes of each match important to each team’s pursuit of the playoffs.
Finals series: Monday, March 24 (ESPN2); Tuesday, March 25 (ESPN)
- TGL’s final two teams will square off for the SoFi Cup in a best-of-three finals series across two nights in prime time on ESPN.
More about the ESPN broadcast
Throughout the season, fans will be able to watch every shot live on ESPN or ESPN2, and via ESPN+. Additionally, ABC will air a show previewing the TGL presented by SoFi season ahead of the first match, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the league, teams and technology powering this modern approach to team golf. ESPN’s on-air talent roster will be announced later this fall.