TGL rosters: Take a look at each team, player participating in inaugural TGL season
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Team golf is here.
It’s a format not seen much on the PGA TOUR outside of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the biennial Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. Get ready to see it more frequently with weekly TGL matches on ESPN and ESPN+ running through March.
The inaugural season of the TGL presented by SoFi kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 7, between New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. Who are on those teams, along with the other four TGL teams?
Here’s a look at the six teams, each comprised of four golfers. Every competition day will feature at least one match between two teams. Each team will play three of its four golfers. For a full look at the TGL schedule, click here.
Atlanta Drive GC includes (from left) Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel. (Courtesy TGL)
Atlanta Drive GC
- Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Thomas
- Billy Horschel
- Lucas Glover
Boston Common Golf includes (from left) Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott. (Courtesy TGL)
Boston Common Golf
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club includes (from left) Tom Kim, Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. (Courtesy TGL)
Jupiter Links Golf Club
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles Golf Club includes (from left) Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose. (Courtesy TGL)
Los Angeles Golf Club
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Justin Rose
New York Golf Club includes (from left) Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young. (Courtesy TGL)
New York Golf Club
- Xander Schauffele
- Rickie Fowler
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Cameron Young
The Bay Golf Club includes (from left) Min Woo Lee, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry. (Courtesy TGL)
The Bay Golf Club
- Ludvig Åberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry