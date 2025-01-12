TGL: How to watch Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, live scores, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods makes his TGL debut alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner for Jupiter Links Golf Club as they take on Los Angeles Golf Club’s Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose.
TGL's regular season sees 15 matches, which feature six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a 3-on-3, alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session).
Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers. Click here for more on the TGL competitive format.
Below is the Singles head-to-head lineup:
- Tiger Woods (Jupiter Links) vs. Justin Rose (LAGC)
- Kevin Kisner (Jupiter Links) vs. Collin Morikawa (LAGC)
- Max Homa (Jupiter Links) vs. Sahith Theegala (LAGC)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+)