Callaway sees ‘quantum leap’ in performance, conversions with new driver

“It’s super consistent across the face on off-center strikes in shot shape, but spin robustness and the dispersion of spin from the middle of the face to high toe to low heel, and we're seeing some incredible spin numbers in terms of consistency,” Toulon told PGATOUR.COM. “It maintains faster ball speeds, but also you don't see that high toe strike dip below 2,000 (rpm). So that's one thing that a lot of players have highlighted during the fitting process is they'll consistently say we've heard it almost every time, like, ‘Oh, that's incredible for a toe ball,’ or ‘That's incredible for a heel ball.’”