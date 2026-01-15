Callaway sees ‘quantum leap’ in performance, conversions with new driver
4 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
Eight swings were all it took. One of the quickest fittings Callaway could remember, and for someone who doesn’t change equipment often, Sam Burns was already converted to the new Quantum lineup.
“It was definitely an ‘Oh wow’ moment,” Joe Toulon, tour manager for Callaway, told PGATOUR.COM. Toulon couldn’t believe how easy it was to get the five-time TOUR winner set for the new season.
“(Sam) finds something that he knows what it's gonna do, he's very hesitant to look elsewhere unless you can point to something that is demonstrably better than what he was using,” Toulon explained.
“Dean (Teykl, also a tour manager for Callaway) went down there expecting to spend, you know, a full day with them, and in eight swings we had it nailed,” said Toulon. “They just talked hunting the rest of the time.”
As Callaway begins the full launch of Quantum across the TOUR, here’s everything you need to know about the new lineup:
Three’s the magic number
The new Quantum Drivers introduce a newly designed “Tri-Force Face” that layers three different materials: titanium (for speed), poly mesh (a military-grade polymer that binds the layers) and carbon fiber (to reinforce the face). The build-up helps to allow for greater flex and faster recovery at impact.
“It’s super consistent across the face on off-center strikes in shot shape, but spin robustness and the dispersion of spin from the middle of the face to high toe to low heel, and we're seeing some incredible spin numbers in terms of consistency,” Toulon told PGATOUR.COM. “It maintains faster ball speeds, but also you don't see that high toe strike dip below 2,000 (rpm). So that's one thing that a lot of players have highlighted during the fitting process is they'll consistently say we've heard it almost every time, like, ‘Oh, that's incredible for a toe ball,’ or ‘That's incredible for a heel ball.’”
A look at the “Tri-Force Face” that layers three different materials: titanium, poly mesh and carbon fiber. (Callaway Golf)
To find the consistency across the face, Callaway continued their Ai modeling from previous generations of drivers to optimize the face based on real player impact patterns and keep speed no matter the strike locations.
“Speed is obviously a big thing,” Toulon said about what’s helping with the high conversion rates on the PGA TOUR. “I think we've always had our most success on TOUR with our staff and even outside of our staff when we can show significant speed gains. And that's something we're seeing with Quantum right out of the gates.”
Popular pro favorite returns
Three models in the Quantum range return to a similar carbon-fiber wrapped head to that of Callaway’s Ai Smoke driver range, which has continued to hold popularity on the PGA TOUR to this day.
“Going full carbon again, for a look perspective the carbon weave and the look for the driver at address, again, a lot of Tour player input on that and feedback,” Toulon said. “Certainly, obviously, something we did with Ai smoke and had a lot of success with that driver from a looks perspective.
“I think there was a push from some of our Tour players to get back to that. So certainly had an impact on why Quantum has that look to it.”
A look at the 360-degree carbon wrap chassis to free up weight on the Quantum lineup. (Callaway Golf)
It’s not only helpful for looks. The Triple Diamond, Triple Diamond Max and Max Fast models all feature the 360-degree carbon wrap chassis to free up weight, while the Max and Max D opt for a carbon top. With the weight savings from the body, Callaway replaced it in other areas to precisely place the center of gravity for maximum forgiveness.
Triple Diamond for TOUR
With five models in the Quantum lineup: Max, Max D, Max Fast, Triple Diamond and Triple Diamond Max, there’s an option for all. But when it comes to the PGA TOUR, the pros are gravitating toward the Triple Diamond. Six of the eight conversions for the Sony Open in Hawaii were into the TOUR-inspired head, with the others opting for the slightly larger Triple Diamond Max, both of which feature more fade bias. Callaway has also confirmed Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim and Max Greyserman are all in the Quantum lineup.
“Triple Diamond is still sort of that standout for us, but Triple Diamond Max is going to be incredible as well,” said Toulon. “One of the differences from last year, in addition to some speed gains and how tight that spin dispersion is.
“I think with Elyte last year, there were some guys that we struggled to get the spin down low enough and with knowing how consistent the spin has been on the Quantum, we were able to take that spin down without worrying about it getting too low.”'
The Quantum line sees both the Triple Diamond and Triple Diamond Max add adjustable heel and toe weighting to the rear.
A look at the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max. (Callaway Golf)
Callaway’s Quantum drivers, fairway woods and hybrids will be available Feb. 13 at retail and online.