Check out team Nelly Korda-Tony Finau's reflective Michael Jordan-inspired shoes at Grant Thornton Invitational

The shoe is packed with as much mirroring as physically possible – even the box is shiny. The AJ1 Low’s are one design out of the trifecta that makes up the Mirror Pack, which also includes high tops. Each of the three shoes features chrome aglets and an ambigram “23” graphic motif, reading both upside down and right way up. A crisp ball marker is one of the elusive Easter Eggs dotted throughout the shoe. There’s a lateral and medial swoosh, iced-blue outsole (in keeping with the Jordan heritage), and insoles with an imprinted “GOLF.”