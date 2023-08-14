From the hardwood to the fairway, Michael Jordan has influenced a generation

“I didn’t win our match; it felt like he was very crafty for his handicap,” Scott said. “And when I hit a bad or so-so shot, or he hit a good one, he got in my ear like you would in other sports but not so much golf. (Laughs) Lots of chirping. Was I star-struck? I had never met him, so I suppose I was a bit awed. The NBA in the 1980s and '90s was big even in Australia, and I had a hoop outside. He’s one of the five biggest athletes of all time in any sport.