Ryder Cup players, WAGs light up New York for extravagant welcome dinner
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
Our favorite Ryder Cup tradition is here. That's right, the event's iconic welcome dinner descended upon New York, where players and their significant others donned their Tuesday best to feast at Hempstead House, a 50,000 square foot, Tudor-style mansion just 24 miles from Bethpage Black, site of the 45th Ryder Cup.
The U.S. and European Ryder Cup Teams and their significant others at the 2025 welcome dinner. (Getty Images)
The American players, led by U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley, stepped out in classic black suits by Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the team. Unconventionally, the men decided to skip the ties in favor of plain white dress shirts accompanied by white sneakers.
The European men, led by Captain Luke Donald, were dressed in Loro Piana, the Italian luxury fashion brand that returns as the European Team's official outfitter. The visiting squad donned dashing black suits and ties with grey-and-white striped dress shirts and black leather loafers.
Amidst the elegance of the dark suits and backdrop of an extravagant chandelier, it was time for the wives and girlfriends to shine.
Erica Stoll, Rory McIlroy's wife, opted for a graceful black dress. Diane Donald, first lady of the European Team, stunned in a sleek gold dress paired with a gold clutch and heels. Wendy Lowry, Shane Lowry's wife, cut an elegant figure in an A-line black gown with a deep neckline and textured lace skirt. Katherine Fitzpatrick, who recently tied the knot with Matt Fitzpatrick, wore a silk, royal blue, one-shoulder dress paired with cream accessories.
For the U.S. Team's WAGs, Meredith Scheffler entered on husband Scottie Scheffler's arm, clad in a floral, red gown paired with a New York-themed clutch. Jillian Bradley, Keegan Bradley's wife, donned a glamorous floor-length gown studded with gold and silver jewels.
Katherine Morikawa, Collin Morikawa's wife, looked svelte in a bedazzled black sheath dress and flaunted a red, white and blue manicure. Jillian Thomas, Justin Thomas' wife, stunned in a forest green, ruched strapless dress with a herringbone chain necklace and black clutch. Caroline Burns, Sam Burns' wife, wore an elegant wine-red silk gown with a high slit and styled it with a silk scarf and shawl and silver and gold jewelry.
The biennial competition is set to begin on Friday, with the U.S. Team looking to reclaim the Cup after a 16.5-11.5 defeat in 2023 to the Europeans in Italy.