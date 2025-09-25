Ryder Cup match previews: Pairings announced for Friday morning Foursomes
Predictions for Friday Foursomes at the Ryder Cup
Pairings, predictions and betting odds for each Friday Foursomes matchup
Written by Staff
The long wait is over.
The matchups are set for the opening session of the 45th Ryder Cup, which begins Friday morning with Foursomes at Bethpage State Park's Black Course. U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley and European Captain Luke Donald revealed their Foursomes pairings on Thursday afternoon. You can find live scores, tee times, TV times and the schedule of events here.
After Foursomes in the morning, the teams will play Four-ball in the afternoon. That cadence will repeat on Saturday, before all 12 players will compete in Sunday singles.
The start of this Ryder Cup has been much anticipated, with Europe trying to win for the first time on the road since Medinah in 2012. Meanwhile, the U.S. is looking to win back the Cup after a disappointing showing in Italy two years ago.
The first day holds utmost importance. Whoever has led after Friday has won the last five Ryder Cups. So, who will be playing in the opening session? Here’s a look at the four matchups.
Check below for the pairings of the matches.
Match 1: 7:10 a.m.: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) vs. Bryson DeChambeau/Justin Thomas (U.S.)
It’s hard to think of a more energetic way to start things off than by trotting out the combo of DeChambeau and Thomas. With four major wins between them, both men will look for an emotional spark from the home crowd to build some cheers for their teammates to hear. Thomas is the most experienced American on the roster, making his fourth appearance, while DeChambeau will look to win his first Foursomes point after losing two matches in 2018. Expect theatrics, expect fist pumps, expect birdies.
Luke Donald counters strength with strength, leaning on the proven duo of Rahm and Hatton, who won two Foursomes matches together at Marco Simone. That included the very first match on Friday morning, which they won decisively, so they feel like an especially steady option to lead with in a road game.
Prediction: Thomas and DeChambeau will bring the energy, but Foursomes is not a format that allows for much volatility. Look for the steady hand of the Europeans to put an early point on the board as slight favorites.
DraftKings odds: Rahm/Hatton (-120) vs. DeChambeau/Thomas (-105)
Match 2: 7:26 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.)
Scheffler will have a chance to avenge his embarrassing 9-and-7 loss at last year’s Ryder Cup, a match that included Åberg on the other side. This time, Scheffler has a new partner in Henley. The two were a formidable duo at last year’s Presidents Cup, going 2-1-0 together in three matches. They played both Foursomes sessions in Montreal and could be in line to do it again at Bethpage this week.
In somewhat of a surprise, Donald split up one of his dominant pairings from Italy: Åberg and Viktor Hovland, who went 2-0 in Foursomes. Åberg and Fitzpatrick have never played together.
Prediction: Any match that has Scheffler is likely to favor the Americans. The U.S. made no secret that they love this duo with Henley. They practiced together in Napa a few weeks ago and played every practice session together this week. That sustained familiarity could be the difference.
DraftKings odds: Åberg/Fitzpatrick (+130) vs. Scheffler/Henley (-160)
Match 3: 7:42 a.m.: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) vs. Collin Morikawa/Harris English (U.S.)
It’s a familiar, dynamic pairing on the European side, taking on a new duo of Americans. Fleetwood has never lost a Foursomes match in four attempts, and two of those wins came with McIlroy as his partner. Meanwhile, Harris English makes his Foursomes debut. He only played Four-Ball in 2021 at Whistling Straits. Morikawa is 2-1 in Foursomes in his Ryder Cup career. The attention will surely be on McIlroy and Fleetwood in this match, possibly Europe’s best two players. That comes with plenty of pressure to deliver, though.
Prediction: It’s hard to pick against Team Europe here. McIlroy and Fleetwood are proven in this format, and both have played better in the lead-up than their American counterparts. If the U.S. can steal this match, that would be a massive point and a statement win early for the Americans.
DraftKings odds: McIlroy/Fleetwood (-180) vs. Morikawa/English (+140)
Match 4: 7:58 a.m.: Viktor Hovland/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) vs. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)
The band is getting back together. This will be the fifth straight Ryder Cup Foursomes session that includes the pairing of Cantlay and Schauffele: They went 2-0 at Whistling Straits before losing both alternate-shot matches in Italy two years ago. They’ve also played seven Presidents Cup matches together since 2019 and, in an American team room without Jordan Spieth, are the most comfortable and familiar pairing on the board for Keegan Bradley.
The combo of MacIntyre and Hovland is a new one for the Europeans, as MacIntyre played both of his team matches with Justin Rose as a rookie in 2023. But they played three practice sessions together, the most of any European combo this week, hinting at this as a likely pairing.
Prediction: The Ryder Cup is a setting where players are rarely comfortable, but Schauffele and Cantlay so often find a groove. Schauffele, in particular, has seemed pretty coy early in the week, and I expect him to start things off in a big way alongside a familiar opponent. Look for a red point in this one.
DraftKings odds: Hovland/MacIntyre (-105) vs. Schauffele/Cantlay (-120)