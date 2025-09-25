Ryder Cup match previews: Pairings announced for Friday morning Foursomes

It’s hard to think of a more energetic way to start things off than by trotting out the combo of DeChambeau and Thomas. With four major wins between them, both men will look for an emotional spark from the home crowd to build some cheers for their teammates to hear. Thomas is the most experienced American on the roster, making his fourth appearance, while DeChambeau will look to win his first Foursomes point after losing two matches in 2018. Expect theatrics, expect fist pumps, expect birdies.