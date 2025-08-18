U.S. Team unveils uniform scripting for 2025 Ryder Cup
Captain Keegan Bradley displays the U.S. Team's 2025 Ryder Cup uniforms. (Courtesy Ralph Lauren)
Ralph Lauren returns as official outfitter of U.S. Ryder Cup Team, celebrates New York in new collection
Written by Stephanie Royer
The 45th Ryder Cup returns to American soil in just over a month, making its debut in greater New York at Bethpage Black on Long Island.
New York is the embodiment of all things American: bustling energy, passionate sports fans, a spirit of resilience and a melting pot of cultures. Coincidentally, it also hosts the origins and legacy of Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team since 2012.
Ralph Lauren unveiled the U.S. Team's 2025 uniforms and full collection on Monday. Modeled by U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley, they spotlight the patriotic red, white and blue with some modern twists that were, according to the brand, designed to "reflect the unity, sportsmanship, and spirit of the U.S. Team (and) combine the rich heritage of the greatest team event in golf with innovative performance fabrics."
Captain Bradley appeared on NBC's "TODAY" on Monday morning to debut the uniforms for the first time.
The designs pay homage to the rich tradition of the host city while integrating Ralph Lauren's signature design elements from past editions of Ryder Cup uniforms, including classic Americana, modern tailoring and luxury lifestyle meets performance fabrics.
Players will kick off their practice rounds at Bethpage on Monday with a bold red, white and navy brushstroke-patterned polo, which displays the Ryder Cup crest and has a sleek navy collar. The other practice round polos also feature the crest on the left chest except for Wednesday's white polo, which has an embroidered American flag and sleeves accented with a navy edge. Friday marks the first official day of competition, where the U.S. players will open their sessions in a polo with a block of navy blue and red, white, and blue stripes of varying sizes. The team will tackle Saturday sessions in a solid navy polo with "USA" embroidered on the right chest and a distinct U.S. flag on the left. The Sunday Singles polo is another variation of stripes, this time on the upper half of the polo, and then has a block of navy blue on the lower half.
Three different tailored-fit stretch pants will be put into rotation: two navy pairs with a subtle "USA" detailing on the hem, and a solid white pair.
Keegan Bradley displays the U.S. Team's 2025 Ryder Cup uniforms. (Courtesy Ralph Lauren)
Each garment features advanced moisture-wicking technology, technical stretch and breathable fabrications. The uniforms also incorporate layering pieces and weather-ready designs, including cashmere hoodies, vests, half-zips and windbreakers, for the cooler mornings at Bethpage. The full collection of menswear and womenswear plays on iconic motifs like the Polo Bear Ryder Cup and "13th Man," paying homage to fans as the unofficial 13th player on the team.
Ralph Lauren will also outfit all caddies, spouses, and partners of the U.S. Team and provide tailored clothing for the opening ceremony and welcome dinner.