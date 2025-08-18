U.S. Team unveils uniform scripting for 2025 Ryder Cup



Players will kick off their practice rounds at Bethpage on Monday with a bold red, white and navy brushstroke-patterned polo, which displays the Ryder Cup crest and has a sleek navy collar. The other practice round polos also feature the crest on the left chest except for Wednesday's white polo, which has an embroidered American flag and sleeves accented with a navy edge. Friday marks the first official day of competition, where the U.S. players will open their sessions in a polo with a block of navy blue and red, white, and blue stripes of varying sizes. The team will tackle Saturday sessions in a solid navy polo with "USA" embroidered on the right chest and a distinct U.S. flag on the left. The Sunday Singles polo is another variation of stripes, this time on the upper half of the polo, and then has a block of navy blue on the lower half.