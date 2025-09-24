European Ryder Cup uniforms inspired by team's away victories

Two years later, Team Europe is carrying this rally cry even before the first shot of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York, has been struck. The Europeans, led by Captain Luke Donald, have incorporated the colors from the uniforms worn at the four most recent European away victories during their practice rounds at Bethpage: salmon from 1987 at Muirfield Village, navy blue from 1995 at Oak Hill Country Club, yellow from 2004 at Oakland Hills Country Club and magenta from 2012 at the "Miracle at Medinah."