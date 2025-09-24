PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
European Ryder Cup uniforms inspired by team's away victories

Justin Rose discusses European Team’s clothing, tributes to past wins on U.S. soil

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    It was Sunday evening in Rome. Team Europe had just routed the U.S. Team, 16.5-11.5, in the 2023 Ryder Cup and Rory McIlroy was reflecting on the victory. "I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf is winning an away Ryder Cup," said McIlroy. "And that is what we're going to do at Bethpage.”

    Two years later, Team Europe is carrying this rally cry even before the first shot of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York, has been struck. The Europeans, led by Captain Luke Donald, have incorporated the colors from the uniforms worn at the four most recent European away victories during their practice rounds at Bethpage: salmon from 1987 at Muirfield Village, navy blue from 1995 at Oak Hill Country Club, yellow from 2004 at Oakland Hills Country Club and magenta from 2012 at the "Miracle at Medinah."

    "I think it's always important to rally around something," said Donald. "We always have things that we come up with that are important to us. History and our unity and celebrating what we've done in the past and the legends that have kind of come before us is really important."



    "We're definitely trying to harness those good, positive memories from Team Europe over the years," said Justin Rose, who was an imperative part of Europe's win at Medinah.


    The European Team's practice day uniforms. (Courtesy Ryder Cup Europe/X)

    The European Ryder Cup Team's Monday uniform pays homage to its 1987 away victory. (Courtesy Ryder Cup Europe/X)

    The European Ryder Cup Team's Monday uniform pays homage to the 1987 away victory. (Courtesy Ryder Cup Europe/X)

    On Tuesday ahead of the Ryder Cup, Ludvig Åberg wears a shirt paying homage to Team Europe's away victory in 1995. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre wear Team Europe's Wednesday uniforms, which pay homage to its 2004 away victory.

    The European Ryder Cup Team's Thursday uniform pays homage to its 2012 away victory at Medinah. (Courtesy Ryder Cup Europe/X)

    Loro Piana, an Italian luxury brand headquartered in Milan, will once again outfit the team after making their debut in the Ryder Cup world in 2023. On Friday, the team will wear sky blue, a color featured heavily in the European Team room. On Saturday, the team will don a reddish-brown color, named "kummel," the signature of Loro Piana, and on Sunday, a classic white, complemented by the European flag colors.



    Donald, who was also Europe's captain in 2023, began his relationship with Loro Piana in 2022, when he met with the brand in Italy to workshop uniform colors and performance-enhancing fabric, including 3D technology that molds to the golf swing.

    The biennial competition is set to begin on Friday, with the U.S. Team looking to reclaim the Cup after a 16.5-11.5 defeat in 2023 to the Europeans in Italy.

