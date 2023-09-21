Clash of the threads: Who wins the Ryder Cup of uniforms?
Written by Stephanie Royer
The 44th Ryder Cup is upon us, with the U.S. and Europe set to face off at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. Among the many decisions that are scrutinized before the first tee shot, the teams’ uniforms are one of them. That is what we are here to do.
Ryder Cup uniforms are a storyline of their own, joining captain’s picks and lineup construction among the pre-tournament talking points. Major clothing brands lobby for the opportunity to design the clothing for each clash and fans flock to buy the uniforms the moment they’re released to the public, hoping the patriotism and zeal are diffused through the fabrics.
For the fifth Ryder Cup in a row, the American team has partnered with Ralph Lauren, an iconic American brand that emphasizes timeless styles. Europe’s long-time partnership is with the Italian brand Loro Piana, fitting for the first Ryder Cup held in the company’s home country. The high-end brand is renowned for its subtle yet luxurious sophistication.
The U.S. Team’s uniforms infuse the Americana spirit into Ralph Lauren’s signature stripes and classic patterns.
“Ralph Lauren RLX is very trendy, but also very classy and I appreciate that,” U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson told PGATOUR.COM. When it comes to the Cup you always want to shed red, white and blue, and they do a great job of intermingling our nation's colors with the proper fabrics and schemes.
“I had absolutely zero input in the design process. Only one individual does to my knowledge and his name is Ralph Lauren.”
For the Europeans, Loro Piana outfits promise the latest in wind-resistant and waterproof technology as well as groundbreaking 3-D fabric that molds to the golf swing.
European captain Luke Donald had a heavier hand in the intricate design process, noting: “I had a big meeting with Loro Piana last year in Rome during the Italian Open. Brought up things I love and things I could change.
“We always go with the European team colors on Sunday – blue and gold – but we wanted to focus and bring a connection to Italy, so we looked at the colors of the national football team there. We were going through designs and seeing fabrics. They did a great job with the fabrics, and they're an iconic fashion brand in Italy, so very fun to work with.”
In the vein of the brand’s exclusivity, only a few of the pieces from the European collection will be available storefront in Rome and will retail in the thousands.
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (middle) posing in the 2023 European Ryder Cup uniforms. (Loro Piana)
Captains have had a longstanding influence on their teams’ uniforms. It’s part of the job, one of the myriad decisions that they must make. Who can forget the infamous shirts from 1999 that U.S. Captain Ben Crenshaw labored over, selecting framed pictures from past winning teams to pattern the burgundy polo? The Americans donned it on that fateful final day at Brookline when they overcame a 10-6 deficit to win the Battle of Brookline.
Justin Leonard celebrates the U.S. Ryder Cup victory at the Country Club in Brookline. (Craig Jones /Allsport)
Love it or hate it, the U.S. Team successfully stunned in more ways than one.
But how do each team’s clothes fare head-to-head in the following years, before the Ralph Lauren/Loro Piana dynasty was established? Scroll below to see who wins the Ryder Cups of uniforms.
2002
Played at The Belfry in England, the European Team won the cup handily in a 15.5-12.5 victory. Both teams played it safe with solid colors, but ultimately the U.S. Team’s mismatched hat/shirt/pants combo puts them out of the running.
WINNER: EUROPE (by default)
2004
Once again, Team Europe dominated the Americans – but this time on American soil, at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan – winning 18.5-9.5. Europe showed out in creamy cashmere knits and sharp celebratory blazers, but the U.S. pulled out all the stops, including a matching gray-on-gray vest and pants set. After the stagnancy of 2002, any type of risk-taking is a sight to sore eyes. It might be Captain Hal Sutton’s sooty black cowboy hat that tips the scale in favor of the U.S. Team.
WINNER: U.S.
2006
A rough stretch for America, with Europe duplicating their 2004 18.5-9.5 win – this time at The K Club near Dublin, Ireland. Tragically, the U.S. Team’s monochromatic brown look, pairing tan slacks with a questionable brown sweater vest, only exacerbated the situation. Team Europe did themselves no favors with the lime green vests and salmon victory blazers, but by that point it was a done deal.
WINNER: EUROPE
2008
The Americans finally got their revenge, winning 16.5-11.5 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. But the uniform competition shook out differently as the Europeans donned a peppy sky blue while the U.S. wore an irredeemable argyle motif. Not even Anthony Kim’s bedazzled “USA” belt buckle could salvage the situation.
WINNER: EUROPE
2010
The Europeans took back the cup with a tight 14.5-13.5 victory at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales. The Americans may have lost the war, but at least they won the fashion battle with the iconic violet button-up sweater vests and customized New York Yankees-inspired rain jackets. Europe put up their best fight with snazzy blue-and-yellow plaid sweater vests, but you simply can’t beat purple.
WINNER: U.S.
2012
The Europeans rallied from a 10-6 deficit to prevail 14.5-13.5 for the “Miracle at Medinah” at Medinah Country Club in Illinois. But the European uniforms were no miracle. The team went off-script and ultimately off the rails with bold orange and pea green ensembles. The U.S. Team played it conservatively enough with classic assortments of the red, white and blue.
WINNER: U.S.
2014
I take it back. Turns out you can beat purple. The Europeans may have successfully claimed their third consecutive Ryder Cup with a resounding 16.5-11.5 victory at Gleneagles in Scotland, but at what cost? The dual-toned eggplant and magenta sweaters Team Europe outfitted are a metaphorical four-putt. The Americans couldn’t go wrong with “Old Glory” stamped on the front of their sweaters.
WINNER: U.S.