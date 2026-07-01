Sleeper Picks: John Deere Classic

Zach Johnson (+200) ... Time waits for no one, but it can be bent, at least relative to the endeavor. Once having shared one-and-done responsibilities at TPC Deere Run with Steve Stricker over the years, it’s wild that DraftKings will return twice your investment in this market. Of course, Johnson now is 50 years of age and hasn’t contended since a T5 in 2017, but he’s cashed in all of the last 17 editions and all but thrice for a top 40. Currently second in Charles Schwab Cup earnings on the PGA TOUR Champions with two wins and no worse than a T8 in eight starts, it’s also impressive that he’s in the field of the John Deere on his number, so he’s still officially straddling the big leagues and the senior circuit. Sure, neither of his PGA TOUR paydays this year would’ve paid off this bet, but when in the Quad Cities, it’s fun to turn back time and see if he can turn back the clock himself.