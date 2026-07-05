Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere Classic

If you watched the entire finish, then you’re not surprised that Ben Kohles was omitted from the open above. If you watched only through his drive that found the fairway on the par-4 18th hole, your last thought may have been that, with a birdie, the 36-year-old would have recorded a one-stroke victory for his breakthrough on the PGA TOUR. Instead, he rinsed his approach left and eventually three-putted (despite a fortunate break after his drop from the water) for a bogey-six to finish two strokes back of Gotterup.