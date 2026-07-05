Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere Classic
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Golfbet recap: Top bets that hit at John Deere
Chris Gotterup claims 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with win at TPC Deere Run
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Players in This Article
Chris Gotterup claims 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with win at TPC Deere Run
It’s Chris Gotterup season. It’s also Chris Gotterup’s season.
On the eve of defending his title at the Genesis Scottish Open, the 26-year-old took the title at the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his third victory of 2026.
Emerging from the sixth-to-last threesome in the final round at TPC Deere Run, Gotterup barreled home with a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to post 20-under 264, one clear of Max Homa, who surged from the penultimate group with a 64.
With 500 FedExCup points added to his 2026 total, Gotterup climbs six slots to sixth in the standings. His bank account also will reflect a deposit of $1,584,000 on Monday. The 55th edition of the tournament boasted a record prize fund of $8.8 million.
Swipe or scroll past the breakdown of the 79 who cashed for more details of the outcome.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Chris Gotterup
|264 / -20
|500.000
|$1,584,000.00
|2
|Max Homa
|265 / -19
|300.000
|$959,200.00
|T3
|Lucas Glover
|266 / -18
|145.000
|$466,400.00
|T3
|Lee Hodges
|266 / -18
|145.000
|$466,400.00
|T3
|Ben Kohles
|266 / -18
|145.000
|$466,400.00
|T6
|Mac Meissner
|267 / -17
|91.667
|$297,000.00
|T6
|Jackson Suber
|267 / -17
|91.667
|$297,000.00
|T6
|Doug Ghim
|267 / -17
|91.667
|$297,000.00
|T9
|Ryo Hisatsune
|268 / -16
|75.000
|$239,800.00
|T9
|Zach Johnson
|268 / -16
|75.000
|$239,800.00
|T9
|Zac Blair
|268 / -16
|75.000
|$239,800.00
|T12
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|269 / -15
|60.667
|$187,000.00
|T12
|Tyler Duncan
|269 / -15
|60.667
|$187,000.00
|T12
|Blades Brown
|269 / -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$187,000.00
|T15
|Kevin Yu
|270 / -14
|50.000
|$143,000.00
|T15
|Stephan Jaeger
|270 / -14
|50.000
|$143,000.00
|T15
|Matt Kuchar
|270 / -14
|50.000
|$143,000.00
|T15
|Rickie Fowler
|270 / -14
|50.000
|$143,000.00
|T15
|Chandler Phillips
|270 / -14
|50.000
|$143,000.00
|T15
|Preston Stout - a
|270 / -14
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T21
|Harry Higgs
|271 / -13
|39.100
|$100,056.00
|T21
|Ben Griffin
|271 / -13
|39.100
|$100,056.00
|T21
|Zecheng Dou
|271 / -13
|39.100
|$100,056.00
|T21
|David Lipsky
|271 / -13
|39.100
|$100,056.00
|T21
|Troy Merritt
|271 / -13
|39.100
|$100,056.00
|T26
|Keegan Bradley
|272 / -12
|29.500
|$66,188.57
|T26
|Jacob Bridgeman
|272 / -12
|29.500
|$66,188.57
|T26
|Davis Thompson
|272 / -12
|29.500
|$66,188.57
|T26
|Pontus Nyholm
|272 / -12
|29.500
|$66,188.57
|T26
|Erik van Rooyen
|272 / -12
|29.500
|$66,188.57
|T26
|Emiliano Grillo
|272 / -12
|29.500
|$66,188.57
|T26
|William Mouw
|272 / -12
|29.500
|$66,188.57
|T33
|Matt Wallace
|273 / -11
|20.583
|$49,133.33
|T33
|Michael Brennan
|273 / -11
|20.583
|$49,133.33
|T33
|Nick Dunlap
|273 / -11
|20.583
|$49,133.33
|T33
|Davis Chatfield
|273 / -11
|20.583
|$49,133.33
|T33
|David Skinns
|273 / -11
|20.583
|$49,133.33
|T33
|Tom Hoge
|273 / -11
|20.583
|$49,133.33
|T39
|Eric Cole
|274 / -10
|14.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Lanto Griffin
|274 / -10
|14.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Trace Crowe
|274 / -10
|14.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Karl Vilips
|274 / -10
|14.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Pierceson Coody
|274 / -10
|14.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Beau Hossler
|274 / -10
|14.000
|$36,520.00
|T39
|Aaron Wise
|274 / -10
|14.000
|$36,520.00
|T46
|Mackenzie Hughes
|275 / -9
|9.500
|$26,206.40
|T46
|Joel Dahmen
|275 / -9
|9.500
|$26,206.40
|T46
|Keita Nakajima
|275 / -9
|9.500
|$26,206.40
|T46
|Mark Hubbard
|275 / -9
|9.500
|$26,206.40
|T46
|Tom Kim
|275 / -9
|9.500
|$26,206.40
|T51
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|276 / -8
|6.629
|$21,358.86
|T51
|Max McGreevy
|276 / -8
|6.629
|$21,358.86
|T51
|Keith Mitchell
|276 / -8
|6.629
|$21,358.86
|T51
|J.T. Poston
|276 / -8
|6.629
|$21,358.86
|T51
|Luke Gutschewski
|276 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,358.86
|T51
|Chan Kim
|276 / -8
|6.629
|$21,358.86
|T51
|Andrew Putnam
|276 / -8
|6.629
|$21,358.86
|T58
|Jordan Spieth
|277 / -7
|4.900
|$19,888.00
|T58
|Austin Eckroat
|277 / -7
|4.900
|$19,888.00
|T58
|Hayden Springer
|277 / -7
|4.900
|$19,888.00
|T58
|Peter Malnati
|277 / -7
|4.900
|$19,888.00
|T58
|Tony Finau
|277 / -7
|4.900
|$19,888.00
|T58
|Austin Smotherman
|277 / -7
|4.900
|$19,888.00
|64
|Will Gordon
|278 / -6
|4.200
|$19,272.00
|T65
|Camilo Villegas
|279 / -5
|3.900
|$19,008.00
|T65
|Davis Riley
|279 / -5
|3.900
|$19,008.00
|T67
|Zach Bauchou
|280 / -4
|3.300
|$18,480.00
|T67
|Rafael Campos
|280 / -4
|3.300
|$18,480.00
|T67
|Steven Fisk
|280 / -4
|3.300
|$18,480.00
|T67
|Patrick Fishburn
|280 / -4
|3.300
|$18,480.00
|T71
|Jonathan Byrd
|281 / -3
|2.800
|$17,864.00
|T71
|A.J. Ewart
|281 / -3
|2.800
|$17,864.00
|T71
|Sungjae Im
|281 / -3
|2.800
|$17,864.00
|T74
|Fabián Gómez
|282 / -2
|2.500
|$17,336.00
|T74
|Nicholas Lindheim
|282 / -2
|2.500
|$17,336.00
|T74
|Michael Feagles
|282 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,336.00
|77
|Ryan Voois
|284 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,984.00
|78
|Gordon Sargent
|286 / 2
|2.200
|$16,808.00
|79
|Ryan Brehm
|288 / 4
|2.100
|$16,632.00
If you watched the entire finish, then you’re not surprised that Ben Kohles was omitted from the open above. If you watched only through his drive that found the fairway on the par-4 18th hole, your last thought may have been that, with a birdie, the 36-year-old would have recorded a one-stroke victory for his breakthrough on the PGA TOUR. Instead, he rinsed his approach left and eventually three-putted (despite a fortunate break after his drop from the water) for a bogey-six to finish two strokes back of Gotterup.
Kohles arrived in form for his 120th career TOUR start, with a win on the Korn Ferry Tour a month ago and two top 25s since, including a T23 at the U.S. Open. His consolation for finishing T3 at the John Deere is a bump to 100th in the FedExCup. He’s also sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, so the veteran has multiple options to return to the big leagues with fully exempt status in 2027; it’s just that he might need a day or two for the sting of this result to subside for the bigger picture to crystallize.
For Gotterup, he’s now a five-time TOUR winner in just 84 starts as a professional, and he joins Matt Fitzpatrick as the only three-time winners this season.
Homa’s solo second is his best finish since the same result at The Genesis Invitational in 2023. He vaults to 49th in the FedExCup.
The 2021 John Deere champion, Lucas Glover, held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds this year, but he settled alongside Kohles and fellow 54-hole leader Lee Hodges in third place. It’s Glover’s first podium finish of the season and Hodges’ first since he won the 3M Open in 2023.
Blades Brown placed T12, the Special Temporary Member five shots adrift of the champ. It’s his fifth top-20 finish on the PGA TOUR this season and third in a row. With the equivalent of 60.667 FedExCup points tacked onto his non-member total, he has 327.142 points and would rank 92nd among members.
Preston Stout finished another swing back at T15. The soon-to-be senior at Oklahoma State University is poised to rise to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking when it’s updated. His finish at TPC Deere Run is helpful, but his ascent also is by default because the most recent No. 1, Jackson Koivun, turned professional for the John Deere. Koivun missed the cut by four strokes.
Defending champion Brian Campbell missed the cut by three.