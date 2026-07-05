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Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere Classic

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Chris Gotterup claims 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with win at TPC Deere Run

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Written by Rob Bolton

Chris Gotterup claims 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 million with win at TPC Deere Run

It’s Chris Gotterup season. It’s also Chris Gotterup’s season.

On the eve of defending his title at the Genesis Scottish Open, the 26-year-old took the title at the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his third victory of 2026.

Emerging from the sixth-to-last threesome in the final round at TPC Deere Run, Gotterup barreled home with a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to post 20-under 264, one clear of Max Homa, who surged from the penultimate group with a 64.

With 500 FedExCup points added to his 2026 total, Gotterup climbs six slots to sixth in the standings. His bank account also will reflect a deposit of $1,584,000 on Monday. The 55th edition of the tournament boasted a record prize fund of $8.8 million.

Swipe or scroll past the breakdown of the 79 who cashed for more details of the outcome.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Chris Gotterup264 / -20500.000$1,584,000.00
2Max Homa265 / -19300.000$959,200.00
T3Lucas Glover266 / -18145.000$466,400.00
T3Lee Hodges266 / -18145.000$466,400.00
T3Ben Kohles266 / -18145.000$466,400.00
T6Mac Meissner267 / -1791.667$297,000.00
T6Jackson Suber267 / -1791.667$297,000.00
T6Doug Ghim267 / -1791.667$297,000.00
T9Ryo Hisatsune268 / -1675.000$239,800.00
T9Zach Johnson268 / -1675.000$239,800.00
T9Zac Blair268 / -1675.000$239,800.00
T12Christiaan Bezuidenhout269 / -1560.667$187,000.00
T12Tyler Duncan269 / -1560.667$187,000.00
T12Blades Brown269 / -15n/a (non-member)$187,000.00
T15Kevin Yu270 / -1450.000$143,000.00
T15Stephan Jaeger270 / -1450.000$143,000.00
T15Matt Kuchar270 / -1450.000$143,000.00
T15Rickie Fowler270 / -1450.000$143,000.00
T15Chandler Phillips270 / -1450.000$143,000.00
T15Preston Stout - a270 / -14n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T21Harry Higgs271 / -1339.100$100,056.00
T21Ben Griffin271 / -1339.100$100,056.00
T21Zecheng Dou271 / -1339.100$100,056.00
T21David Lipsky271 / -1339.100$100,056.00
T21Troy Merritt271 / -1339.100$100,056.00
T26Keegan Bradley272 / -1229.500$66,188.57
T26Jacob Bridgeman272 / -1229.500$66,188.57
T26Davis Thompson272 / -1229.500$66,188.57
T26Pontus Nyholm272 / -1229.500$66,188.57
T26Erik van Rooyen272 / -1229.500$66,188.57
T26Emiliano Grillo272 / -1229.500$66,188.57
T26William Mouw272 / -1229.500$66,188.57
T33Matt Wallace273 / -1120.583$49,133.33
T33Michael Brennan273 / -1120.583$49,133.33
T33Nick Dunlap273 / -1120.583$49,133.33
T33Davis Chatfield273 / -1120.583$49,133.33
T33David Skinns273 / -1120.583$49,133.33
T33Tom Hoge273 / -1120.583$49,133.33
T39Eric Cole274 / -1014.000$36,520.00
T39Lanto Griffin274 / -1014.000$36,520.00
T39Trace Crowe274 / -1014.000$36,520.00
T39Karl Vilips274 / -1014.000$36,520.00
T39Pierceson Coody274 / -1014.000$36,520.00
T39Beau Hossler274 / -1014.000$36,520.00
T39Aaron Wise274 / -1014.000$36,520.00
T46Mackenzie Hughes275 / -99.500$26,206.40
T46Joel Dahmen275 / -99.500$26,206.40
T46Keita Nakajima275 / -99.500$26,206.40
T46Mark Hubbard275 / -99.500$26,206.40
T46Tom Kim275 / -99.500$26,206.40
T51Adrien Dumont de Chassart276 / -86.629$21,358.86
T51Max McGreevy276 / -86.629$21,358.86
T51Keith Mitchell276 / -86.629$21,358.86
T51J.T. Poston276 / -86.629$21,358.86
T51Luke Gutschewski276 / -8n/a (non-member)$21,358.86
T51Chan Kim276 / -86.629$21,358.86
T51Andrew Putnam276 / -86.629$21,358.86
T58Jordan Spieth277 / -74.900$19,888.00
T58Austin Eckroat277 / -74.900$19,888.00
T58Hayden Springer277 / -74.900$19,888.00
T58Peter Malnati277 / -74.900$19,888.00
T58Tony Finau277 / -74.900$19,888.00
T58Austin Smotherman277 / -74.900$19,888.00
64Will Gordon278 / -64.200$19,272.00
T65Camilo Villegas279 / -53.900$19,008.00
T65Davis Riley279 / -53.900$19,008.00
T67Zach Bauchou280 / -43.300$18,480.00
T67Rafael Campos280 / -43.300$18,480.00
T67Steven Fisk280 / -43.300$18,480.00
T67Patrick Fishburn280 / -43.300$18,480.00
T71Jonathan Byrd281 / -32.800$17,864.00
T71A.J. Ewart281 / -32.800$17,864.00
T71Sungjae Im281 / -32.800$17,864.00
T74Fabián Gómez282 / -22.500$17,336.00
T74Nicholas Lindheim282 / -22.500$17,336.00
T74Michael Feagles282 / -2n/a (non-member)$17,336.00
77Ryan Voois284 / En/a (non-member)$16,984.00
78Gordon Sargent286 / 22.200$16,808.00
79Ryan Brehm288 / 42.100$16,632.00

If you watched the entire finish, then you’re not surprised that Ben Kohles was omitted from the open above. If you watched only through his drive that found the fairway on the par-4 18th hole, your last thought may have been that, with a birdie, the 36-year-old would have recorded a one-stroke victory for his breakthrough on the PGA TOUR. Instead, he rinsed his approach left and eventually three-putted (despite a fortunate break after his drop from the water) for a bogey-six to finish two strokes back of Gotterup.

Kohles arrived in form for his 120th career TOUR start, with a win on the Korn Ferry Tour a month ago and two top 25s since, including a T23 at the U.S. Open. His consolation for finishing T3 at the John Deere is a bump to 100th in the FedExCup. He’s also sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, so the veteran has multiple options to return to the big leagues with fully exempt status in 2027; it’s just that he might need a day or two for the sting of this result to subside for the bigger picture to crystallize.

For Gotterup, he’s now a five-time TOUR winner in just 84 starts as a professional, and he joins Matt Fitzpatrick as the only three-time winners this season.

Homa’s solo second is his best finish since the same result at The Genesis Invitational in 2023. He vaults to 49th in the FedExCup.

The 2021 John Deere champion, Lucas Glover, held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds this year, but he settled alongside Kohles and fellow 54-hole leader Lee Hodges in third place. It’s Glover’s first podium finish of the season and Hodges’ first since he won the 3M Open in 2023.

Blades Brown placed T12, the Special Temporary Member five shots adrift of the champ. It’s his fifth top-20 finish on the PGA TOUR this season and third in a row. With the equivalent of 60.667 FedExCup points tacked onto his non-member total, he has 327.142 points and would rank 92nd among members.

Preston Stout finished another swing back at T15. The soon-to-be senior at Oklahoma State University is poised to rise to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking when it’s updated. His finish at TPC Deere Run is helpful, but his ascent also is by default because the most recent No. 1, Jackson Koivun, turned professional for the John Deere. Koivun missed the cut by four strokes.

Defending champion Brian Campbell missed the cut by three.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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