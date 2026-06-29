Power Rankings: John Deere Classic
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It was meant to be as the United States celebrates Independence Day.
Moving Day of this week’s John Deere Classic also will be a moving day for millions of Americans, as the third round of the tournament falls on the nation’s 250th birthday. Before and after what should be epic fireworks shows across the country in honor of its semiquincentennial anniversary, a field of 144 at TPC Deere Run will showcase golf’s version of sparkling displays in the form of low scores on the leaderboard.
The 55th edition of the tournament gets going on Thursday. For more on what entrants can expect, what’s new on the par-71 course and more, continue reading below those projected to dazzle.
There isn’t any red, white or blue in the John Deere logo, but its classic green and yellow colors aren’t any less American for the title sponsor founded when the United States was a mere 60 years young. The PGA TOUR stop with which it’s synonymous doesn’t go back that far, of course, but it’s been a staple in the Quad Cities since 1971. Adding to the familial synergy is the fact that the first commissioner of the circuit, Deane Beman, won the first two editions.
Beman’s back-to-back victories occurred at Crow Valley Country Club across the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa. The only course in the Hawkeye State to host the John Deere handed the reins to Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley, Illinois, in 1975. TPC Deere Run assumed the role as host in 2000, but it also underwent a recent significant change in its evolution.
Just three months ago, the “Hewitt Tree” that once stood watch in the center of the fairway of the par-4 fourth hole was removed. Irreversible decay deemed it unsafe. However, not unlike the vision of Patricia Hewitt, who was the great-great-granddaughter of the industrialist John Deere himself, and her husband, William, who was a former chairman of the company, a new challenge has been introduced in place of the oak. Two new fairway bunkers join a repositioned third, and a new tournament tee stretches the hole to 492 yards, reflective of an increase of 38 yards. The previous tee is not expected to be in play for the first time, so the entire field will be sizing up a carry of a wind-unaided 340 yards over all three bunkers if anyone in it is feeling frisky.
As a result of the update, what once was one of the more scorable holes on the course likely won’t be as much this year, but there is plenty of time and space to make up for it on the 7,327-yard walk.
Annually among the easiest courses the TOUR visits regardless of par, last year’s field recorded a scoring average of 69.436. That was a rebound to the norm after the tournament record of 68.588 the year prior. Indicative of all shootouts, the tandem objectives to hit greens and sink putts will define how the winner and the contenders will have performed.
This isn’t to say that TPC Deere Run is entirely vulnerable, however. Four-inch bluegrass rough awaits wayward strikes off tees, while bentgrass greens capable of touching 12½ feet using the Stimpmeter are undulating enough to help explain why only one tournament debutant during the FedExCup era (2007-present) has prevailed – Dylan Frittelli in 2019.
You knew that Mother Nature wouldn’t step aside entirely without contributing to the light shows this week. At times right around or after the 36-hole cut falls on Friday, and extending into Sunday’s finale, rain and storms are possible. The nicest day will also be the warmest, with a forecast high in the low 90s on Thursday. The wind is also expected to be at its freshest in the opening round, but any pushes throughout the tournament should be from the prevailing southwesterly direction. Whatever blows will help take the edge off the heat and humidity.
Happy Fourth!
Rob Bolton's schedule
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X, where you can connect with him.
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SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
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