Power Rankings: John Deere Classic

Just three months ago, the “Hewitt Tree” that once stood watch in the center of the fairway of the par-4 fourth hole was removed. Irreversible decay deemed it unsafe. However, not unlike the vision of Patricia Hewitt, who was the great-great-granddaughter of the industrialist John Deere himself, and her husband, William, who was a former chairman of the company, a new challenge has been introduced in place of the oak. Two new fairway bunkers join a repositioned third, and a new tournament tee stretches the hole to 492 yards, reflective of an increase of 38 yards. The previous tee is not expected to be in play for the first time, so the entire field will be sizing up a carry of a wind-unaided 340 yards over all three bunkers if anyone in it is feeling frisky.