Power Rankings: Travelers Championship

At just 6,844 yards from the tips, TPC River Highlands pulls drivers out of the grips of the field in favor of fairway finders and irons. With the combination of bluegrass and fescue rough allowed a prominence of at least 4½ inches, the priority is on playing approaches from the shortest grass, which is the combination bentgrass-Poa annua that blankets the rest of the property. This is especially important given the talent pool of the field and that all in it play four rounds.