Bolton: Time to sprinkle Tom Kim into your John Deere Classic fantasy lineup

Jordan Spieth ... The two-time John Deere winner has returned only once since his second title in 2015 and placed T26 in 2024, so course history has virtually no impact now. Meanwhile, he has seven top-20 finishes this season, but none have been top-10 finishes. So, as long as your expectation is for him to make the cut, after which everything he contributes is a bonus, good, but there are sharper angles to fend off the 36% of gamers who are on board.

Rickie Fowler ... If you played a game with others who follow the sport and asked them to guess his position in the FedExCup standings and his Official World Golf Ranking, it’s likely that the majority, if not all, of the answers would be worse than 33rd and 42nd, respectively. Both reflect a phenomenal first few months of 2026, but he’s just 2-for-5 and without a top-35 finish since the PGA Championship. Although he finished T18 here last year, the inconsistency doesn’t fit this week’s formula, but 30.9% of gamers believe otherwise.

Jacob Bridgeman ... At last check, he was third-most owned at 41.7%, but he’s delivered only one top-30 finish in nine starts since the Masters (T11, RBC Canadian Open). He’s a cut-maker, and that matters, and he placed T5 at TPC Deere Run last year after a similarly quiet run, but that split is bananas. He’s struggled to get off the blocks throughout this lull and ranks 119th in first-round scoring average, but if he starts strong, give him a look in live betting markets.