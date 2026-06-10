Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open
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DraftKings odds: Winning trend that could roll on at RBC Canadian Open
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top Canadian
Mackenzie Hughes (+730) ... This really is the market for the Rivermead Cup at the RBC Canadian Open. It’s awarded to the highest finisher among the Canadians in their national open. As of Tuesday, there are 19 in the field, and the 35-year-old is fifth-shortest. Nick Taylor (+365) is the favorite and he’s in my Power Rankings, but Hughes presents a more compelling angle fresh off a T10 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Additionally, in TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s debut last year, he sat T6 and two strokes off the lead entering the finale, only to backpedal into a T27. So, he’s not only back to seek some redemption in his homeland, he’s also chasing his third Rivermead Cup (2017, 2018) if he doesn’t capture it by default by joining Taylor (2023) among the Canucks to prevail in the tournament proper.
Top 20
Sudarshan Yellamaraju (+310) ... At +550, the lefty is fourth-shortest to win the Rivermead Cup, but stick with veteran presence in that market. That’s not to say that the PGA TOUR rookie hasn’t made himself known this season. He’s delivered two top 10s and another four top 20s in 16 starts to lead his fellow Canadians in the FedExCup at 48th. In step with that, he’s also collected the most Official World Golf Ranking points among all Canucks in 2026. He’s consistently strong throughout his bag, he scores and he scrambles, the aggregate of which is astonishing for any first-year PGA TOUR member. His only weakness per se is inexperience, but he’s winning that battle as well. And while he missed the cut here last year, that’s a rare dose of experience that contributes to the promise.
Top 30
A.J. Ewart (+280) ... Keeping with the theme of the home team, this 27-year-old rookie from British Columbia strides in after top 20s on both recent stops in Texas. He now has five top 20s on the season and another three top 30s in 14 outings, so he presents as a coin flip to kick back almost three times your wager. He’s 0-for-2 in his national open, including last year’s appearance, so he’s also familiar with the gravity of the assignment. If he can elevate his game off the tee to merely average, that will allow his strengths on approach and with the putter to shine. And if you’re inclined, he’s sixth-shortest at +1025 to claim the Rivermead Cup.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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