Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open

Sudarshan Yellamaraju (+310) ... At +550, the lefty is fourth-shortest to win the Rivermead Cup, but stick with veteran presence in that market. That’s not to say that the PGA TOUR rookie hasn’t made himself known this season. He’s delivered two top 10s and another four top 20s in 16 starts to lead his fellow Canadians in the FedExCup at 48th. In step with that, he’s also collected the most Official World Golf Ranking points among all Canucks in 2026. He’s consistently strong throughout his bag, he scores and he scrambles, the aggregate of which is astonishing for any first-year PGA TOUR member. His only weakness per se is inexperience, but he’s winning that battle as well. And while he missed the cut here last year, that’s a rare dose of experience that contributes to the promise.