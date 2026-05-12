Sleeper Picks: PGA Championship

Sepp Straka (+10500) ... There are plenty of candidates who are shorter and not in the Power Rankings, but the primary characteristic of a Sleeper for the PGA Championship should be a proven talent who hasn’t won a major. This fulfills both your interest in the endorsement and the nature of the exercise. The 33-year-old from Austria is a four-time PGA TOUR winner. He’s been a frequent contender ever since he broke through, but he escapes typecasting with veteran fluidity. Despite his size, he’s about average in distance off the tee, but he doesn’t need to muscle up given elite precision on approach. He’s proficient with the putter, but especially from both 10-15 feet and 15-20 feet, ranges in which he ranks inside the top 10 in conversion percentage on the PGA TOUR. Aronimink Golf Club can flash its teeth on the quartet of par 3s, but he’s eighth in par-3 scoring this season, so he’s up for that challenge. Oh, and his last win came about a dozen miles to the northeast at Philadelphia Cricket Club in last year’s Truist Championship, so you know he’s comfy in these climes.