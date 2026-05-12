Sleeper Picks: PGA Championship
5 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Making picks for the PGA Championship
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Sepp Straka (+10500) ... There are plenty of candidates who are shorter and not in the Power Rankings, but the primary characteristic of a Sleeper for the PGA Championship should be a proven talent who hasn’t won a major. This fulfills both your interest in the endorsement and the nature of the exercise. The 33-year-old from Austria is a four-time PGA TOUR winner. He’s been a frequent contender ever since he broke through, but he escapes typecasting with veteran fluidity. Despite his size, he’s about average in distance off the tee, but he doesn’t need to muscle up given elite precision on approach. He’s proficient with the putter, but especially from both 10-15 feet and 15-20 feet, ranges in which he ranks inside the top 10 in conversion percentage on the PGA TOUR. Aronimink Golf Club can flash its teeth on the quartet of par 3s, but he’s eighth in par-3 scoring this season, so he’s up for that challenge. Oh, and his last win came about a dozen miles to the northeast at Philadelphia Cricket Club in last year’s Truist Championship, so you know he’s comfy in these climes.
Top 5
Kurt Kitayama (+1125) ... The lede is firmly buried here, but it deserves some setup. Since splashing as a first-time PGA TOUR member in 2021-22, he’s been good for at least one top-five finish per season. He’s already turned in one this year at The Genesis Invitational, where he shared runner-up honors, but the 33-year-old now is in his prime and playing like it. He’s already recorded three top 10s and six top 25s, just shy of his career averages but in half the starts, and he’s cut way down on missed cuts. So, what used to be an occasional contender has evolved into a regular threat. Arrives with a T8-T9-T19 burst, all in Signature Events, and his tee-to-green game remains world-class. Also eighth in Par-4 Scoring and 18th in Bogey Avoidance. Now comes the hammer – although he’s popped for only one top-25 finish in 18 starts in the majors, it was for a T4 at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course in Rochester, New York, also a par-70, Donald Ross design with bentgrass greens that tipped at 7,394 yards, just like Aronimink in suburban Philadelphia.
Top 10
Alex Fitzpatrick (+770) ... He and Matt McCarty immediately below are plug-and-replays after last week’s success in the Top 20 market. The Brit gets the promotion after his top five at the Truist Championship, but he deserves it based on the totality of his 2026. It includes breakthrough victories on both the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR, while all of his last four finishes on his own ball resulted in a top-10 finish. Yes, it’s reasonable to wonder how much gas he has remaining in the tank with his fourth straight week of action, the last two of which were unscheduled bonuses after winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother, Matt. Still, he’s only 27 years of age and performing better than ever. And in his only prior start in a major, he finished a respectable T17 at The Open Championship in 2023.
Top 20
Matt McCarty (+435) ... As long as DraftKings is giving money away, you might as well participate. It was in this market last week that both the lefty (at +225) and Alex Fitzpatrick (+260) delivered, and then some. McCarty checked up at T10 at the Truist Championship, while Fitzpatrick finished fourth after leading outright through three rounds. The Brit is +325 for a top 20 at Aronimink, but McCarty also has been in a groove with three straight top 15s, all in Signature Events. He also placed T24 at the Masters to spark the surge.
Matt McCarty's drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at Truist Championship
Top 30
Bernd Wiesberger (+550) ... The 40-year-old Austrian is no stranger to the American audience. In addition to being a member of the victorious Europeans in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, he’s compiled 71 PGA TOUR starts across 14 years. Thirty of those were in majors, five of which resulted in a top 30. This is his first appearance in one since the 2022 Open Championship. He qualified via the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing, during which he won the Volvo China Open for his ninth career title on his home circuit. It’s one of five top-15 finishes in his most recent six starts, and he’s 13th in the Race to Dubai. He’s lost a little off the fastball relative to others off the tee, but he’s been among the tidiest in finding fairways and greens in regulation to sit 17th in scoring.
Top 40
Stewart Cink (+305) ... The reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion carried his dynamite form into 2026 and has won four times on the PGA TOUR Champions, so he leads the current money list by more than double that of Zach Johnson in second place. Cink will turn 53 years of age next week (May 21), so that no doubt contributes to his favorable odds for bettors at Aronimink. Still, he leads his circuit in Total Driving, Greens in Regulation, converting GIR into par breakers and Scoring Average, among several other metrics that showcase success. So, if there ever was a moment when leaning into a senior to be among the low 70s and ties after two rounds and then convert that into a kickback in a major, it’s right now. It also doesn’t hurt that he recorded a top 30 in his last three appearances in the PGA Championship (2018, 2021, 2022).
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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