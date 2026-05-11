Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jon Rahm of Spain chips to the first green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm finished tied for eighth at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.
Rahm's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|70-70-67-73
|-4
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|T50
|76-68-72-71
|+7
|2022
|T48
|73-69-76-68
|+6
|2021
|T8
|72-75-72-68
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rahm missed the cut in 2024 after shooting even par through two rounds.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|78-70-73-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|69-75-73-67
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-70-67-73
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|--
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-over.
- Rahm has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.057
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- Rahm has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.72% this season.
- His Driving Distance averages 311.0 yards in 2026.
- Rahm has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round this season.
- He has posted an 18.06% Bogey Avoidance rate in 2026, while his Par Breakers percentage stands at 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.