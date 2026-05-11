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7H AGO

Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jon Rahm of Spain chips to the first green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm of Spain chips to the first green during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Jon Rahm finished tied for eighth at last year's PGA Championship with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Rahm at the PGA Championship.

    Rahm's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T870-70-67-73-4
    2024MC70-72E
    2023T5076-68-72-71+7
    2022T4873-69-76-68+6
    2021T872-75-72-68-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rahm's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rahm missed the cut in 2024 after shooting even par through two rounds.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rahm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3878-70-73-68+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3470-72-69-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT769-75-73-67+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-70-67-73-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1475-71-70-69-3--

    Rahm's recent performances

    • Rahm has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-over.
    • Rahm has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rahm has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.057

    Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rahm has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.72% this season.
    • His Driving Distance averages 311.0 yards in 2026.
    • Rahm has averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round this season.
    • He has posted an 18.06% Bogey Avoidance rate in 2026, while his Par Breakers percentage stands at 18.06%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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