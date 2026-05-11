Jon Rahm betting profile: PGA Championship

Rahm has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-over.

Rahm has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.