Power Rankings: PGA Championship

The stock par 70 can stretch to 7,394 yards. Although that’s 127 yards longer than when 29 golfers in this field pegged it when the PGA TOUR last set up shop at Aronimink for the 2018 BMW Championship – with measurable increases on four of the par 4s and a slight bump on the par-3 fifth hole – by no means does that eliminate any fraction of the field. And because of how the course is presented, it also doesn’t reward one facet of the game without efficient execution of another.