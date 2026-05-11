Power Rankings: PGA Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship
Hang in there, Philadelphia sports fans. While your NFL, NHL and NBA seasons each ended in the playoffs, too soon for the most hopeful among you, and while the MLB and MLS seasons are off to substandard starts even for the most patient, you’re guaranteed a winner this week as the world’s focus of men’s professional golf zeroes in on the city of your brotherly love.
The 108th edition of the PGA Championship will be contested at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Situated about 15 miles as the eagle flies west of downtown Philly, the Donald Ross design is poised for its second stint as host of the major. From a field of 156 that has assembled, one is assured to be clutching the Wanamaker Trophy at the conclusion of the tournament.
Continue reading beneath the projected contenders for analysis of the host course, what it should take to prevail and much more.
It’s hardly a secret that Philadelphia sports fans are among the most vehement in their passion, but that same intensity underscores their appreciation for the gem that is Aronimink in their backyard.
This isn’t the first time that the PGA of America has opted to host the major at the storied venue, but the only other visit was in 1962. For folks of a certain age with memories of Gary Player's one-stroke victory over Bob Goalby, they might find it wild to believe that that’s nearer the start of the 20th century than it is to today. So, it’s a good thing that Aronimink is timeless.
The stock par 70 can stretch to 7,394 yards. Although that’s 127 yards longer than when 29 golfers in this field pegged it when the PGA TOUR last set up shop at Aronimink for the 2018 BMW Championship – with measurable increases on four of the par 4s and a slight bump on the par-3 fifth hole – by no means does that eliminate any fraction of the field. And because of how the course is presented, it also doesn’t reward one facet of the game without efficient execution of another.
For example, welcoming fairways suggest that the longest hitters will have their way with them, but the extensive restoration project spearheaded by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner ahead of the BMW Championship eight years ago introduced 102 new bunkers. With another four added since, there are 180 in all, a good portion of which near landing areas where bombers are targeting. So, as it does almost everywhere, accuracy and length will play up, but not one without the other.
In addition to the hazards, the lushest rough is at least 3 inches tall, so there’s reason not to reach for driver as often as possible. Yet, bentgrass greens that average a whopping 8,200 square feet offer hope for approaches from unpreferred lies. But even then, many of the targets are elevated, so striking irons from fairways serves as the foundation for plans on those holes. Pick your poison or stick with the placebo.
Like any course worthy of the stage and spotlight, Aronimink promises to pay dividends to the golfers who do everything well, but scoring will be dynamic with the combination of skills required to excel. Settle in for what should be an entertaining show.
Mother Nature intends to play her part, which is to stay out of the way. Unlike in 2018 when a tropical storm drenched Aronimink and forced a Monday finish for the BMW Championship, pleasant conditions are expected throughout the PGA Championship.
It’ll be cool and cloudy to start. Winds will push from prevailing westerly directions, so Aronimink will play as constructed from that perspective, but the field will appreciate the width of most fairways when the breezes kick up, which cannot be ruled out on Friday when the 36-hole cut of low 70 and ties is scheduled to occur. The return of the visible sun on the weekend will warm the air into the 80s.
The champion is wise to have a wheelbarrow to harvest the spoils. They include a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship and exemptions into the next five editions of the other three majors. If he’s eligible, he’ll also earn a five-year PGA TOUR membership extension as the winner of this major, entry into all remaining Signature Events this season and a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship through 2031.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY: Sleepers*; Expert Picks**; Fantasy Insider
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
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** Rob also is included in Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf that publishes on Tuesday.