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Michael Kartrude betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Michael Kartrude of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)