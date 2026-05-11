Michael Kartrude betting profile: PGA Championship
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Michael Kartrude of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Michael Kartrude missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at Aronimink Golf Club May 14-17 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 PGA Championship.
Kartrude's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-76
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Kartrude's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kartrude's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
Kartrude's recent performances
- Kartrude's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 3-over.
- He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kartrude has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kartrude's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.138
Kartrude's advanced stats and rankings
- Kartrude has posted a 75.00% Greens in Regulation percentage this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- He has averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round this season and has maintained a 16.67% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Kartrude has broken par 13.89% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kartrude as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.