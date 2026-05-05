Sleeper Picks: Truist Championship

Akshay Bhatia (+6400) ... Finding a guy not in the Power Rankings who deserves this endorsement with odds that are worthy of your unit is more challenging in a Signature Event. The winner should emerge from the Power Rankings every time, but the gentle rise from the shortest odds on the betting board in a premier competition with no cut mutes potential punch. So, the calculus to circle the lefty involves multiple equal-weighted factors. For one, he’s already a winner of a Signature Event this season with his come-from-behind victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Unlike Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, where he missed the cut in his only prior try in 2025, the 24-year-old is 2-for-4 at Quail Hollow Club, albeit without a top 40. The absence of a noisemaker as he ascends sharply feeds directly into his value at the Truist Championship. The scorer leads the PGA TOUR in both converting greens in regulation into par breakers and putts per GIR, but the totality of his skill set is realized best in the all-around ranking, in which he’s No. 4.