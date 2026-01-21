Sleeper Picks: The American Express

S.H. Kim (+600) ... The message beside him in this space for the Sony Open was that these odds wouldn’t last for long. He was +450 in this market and delivered a T13 at Waialae Country Club. Of course, odds are relative to the size and construct of every field, so it’s not surprising that he’s longer in the same market at The American Express that boasts the maximum field of 156 and includes a handful of notables making their season debut. That’s outstanding for us as he chases his seventh consecutive top-20 finish worldwide. In addition to leading the Korn Ferry Tour in the all-around ranking last year, he also slotted 10th in converting greens hit into par breakers. That scorer’s mentality plays way up this week. He’s also no stranger as this is his third appearance, so let’s run it back!