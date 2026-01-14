Sleeper Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii

Max McGreevy (+240) ... You’re forgiven if you confuse his late-year heroics in the last two years with those of Rico Hoey’s. But if you do, you’re not getting much wrong. Both have surged in their respective situations. Hoey, the world-class ball-striker that he is, appears in this week’s Power Rankings, which is to say that he edges McGreevy, who possesses a similar skill set. Combined, they are 1-for-6 at Waialae with the payday going to Hoey last year (T59), but McGreevy is on his own bounce after a phenomenal fall that featured a pair of closing podium finishes among four top 15s.