Sleeper Picks: Sony Open in Hawaii
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks first appeared in "The Early Card" newsletter on Tuesday. To get these before everyone else, subscribe and get them straight to your inbox one day ahead. These picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top 20
S.H. Kim (+450) ... To paraphrase Drew Goodman’s home run call for the Colorado Rockies, take a good look at Kim’s odds, you won’t see them for long. Or as in that long, either. After a shrewdly executed 2025, the 27-year-old from South Korea is back at full strength on the PGA TOUR at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He led the Korn Ferry Tour last year in the all-around ranking, which has always been a reliable indicator of the preparedness to compete at the sport’s highest level. He has multiple victories worldwide and cashed in both of his previous trips to Waialae Country Club, with a T12 in 2023 and a T24 in 2024.
Max McGreevy (+240) ... You’re forgiven if you confuse his late-year heroics in the last two years with those of Rico Hoey’s. But if you do, you’re not getting much wrong. Both have surged in their respective situations. Hoey, the world-class ball-striker that he is, appears in this week’s Power Rankings, which is to say that he edges McGreevy, who possesses a similar skill set. Combined, they are 1-for-6 at Waialae with the payday going to Hoey last year (T59), but McGreevy is on his own bounce after a phenomenal fall that featured a pair of closing podium finishes among four top 15s.
Takumi Kanaya (+300) ... Here’s a prime example of a player who doesn’t have any success at Waialae – he’s 0-for-5 – but he rolls into 2026 after his best run of form in what was his debut season as a PGA TOUR member. He put a bow on 2025 with nine paydays in 10 starts worldwide, including a win, a T4, a T3 and a solo fifth, three of which were in his native Japan. While he hasn’t made a weekend at the Sony Open, that experience pays forward and marries the reestablishment of his confidence that he belongs.
