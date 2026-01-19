Rico Hoey betting profile: The American Express

Hoey has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Hoey has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.