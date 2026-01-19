PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
16M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rico Hoey finished tied for 58th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. The 2026 American Express will be held at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25.

    Latest odds for Hoey at The American Express.

    Hoey's recent history at The American Express

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5865-63-74-76-10
    2024MC63-70-72-11

    At The American Express

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.300

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3460.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.0610.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green81-0.3570.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.168-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.2180.950

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.061 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

