Rico Hoey betting profile: The American Express

Rico Hoey finished tied for 58th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. The 2026 American Express will be held at Pete Dye Stadium Course Jan. 22-25.
Hoey's recent history at The American Express
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|2024
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
At The American Express
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2025, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|68-65-74-68
|-9
|5.300
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.346
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.061
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|-0.357
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.168
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.218
|0.950
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.346 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.061 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The American Express.
