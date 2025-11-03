Adam Hadwin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Adam Hadwin returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 32nd at 12-under.
Hadwin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T32
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|2022
|T56
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|67-70-71-74
|-6
|2.050
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-71-71-75
|+3
|8.813
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|26.556
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin's best finish over his last 10 appearances was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.150
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.476
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.044
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.051
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.619
|-0.324
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.476 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Hadwin has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
