Adam Hadwin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Hadwin returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 32nd at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Hadwin's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3266-70-67-69-12
    2022T5669-68-69-71-7
    2021MC72-74+4

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-71-67-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7867-70-71-74-62.050
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-71-71-75+38.813
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-68-65-70-1026.556

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin's best finish over his last 10 appearances was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.1500.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.476-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.044-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0510.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.619-0.324

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.476 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Hadwin has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

