Top 100 watch: Scouting bubble ahead of Bank of Utah Championship

It’s impossible to find someone who hasn’t been rooting for the Italian. After winning four times very early in his career and rising to 25th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he’d eventually go four consecutive seasons without a payday while making only four starts on the DP World Tour. Then, and suddenly, he returned to the winner’s circle early in 2024. That lifted him into consideration for a PGA TOUR card in 2025 as one of the 10 eligibility members of that circuit. Suffice it to say that it’s been a challenging foray for a touring professional who has seen it all. Since a season-best T6 at the RBC Canadian Open, he’s missed the cut in all four starts on the PGA TOUR, but he did go 2-for-3 on his home circuit in the interim. Pacing the PGA TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and scrambling, and he’s seventh in bogey avoidance. Large fairways and greens will allow him to increase his chances to score, as it reduces his typical deficit of opportunities relative to others, so his splendid short game serves as insurance instead of as a primary weapon.