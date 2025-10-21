Top 100 watch: Scouting bubble ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
4 Min Read
'The Early Card' for Bank of Utah Championship on 'The Drop'
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: For each of the tournaments throughout the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA TOUR members who are committed to the next tournament, outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2026 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.
Zac Blair
- Age: 35
- FedExCup Rank: 172
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Nine
- Odds to win the Bank of Utah Championship: +30000
Short of a breakthrough victory that would unlock all kinds of doors, even a solo second at the Bank of Utah Championship wouldn’t be enough to lift him inside the top 100 of the FedExCup, but the native of the Beehive State and local resident wouldn’t want to ignite a comeback anywhere else right now, anyway. Although he finished 66th (of 69) here last year, he was the only Utahn to cash. There are eight in this week’s field. As his FedExCup ranking suggests, it’s been a rough season for the veteran in part due to marching forward via conditional status. He’s managed only one top-25 finish, but he made six of his last nine cuts on the PGA TOUR, albeit stretching over a little more than four months. Forever laser-like off the tee, his approach game has been underrated, but he’ll need the entirety of his bag to deliver to make a dent. Local support from his “15th club” is a personal bonus.
Zac Blair sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Procore
Max McGreevy
- Age: 30
- FedExCup Rank: 104
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Three
- Odds to win the Bank of Utah Championship: +7500
When considering all PGA TOUR members outside the top 100 in the FedExCup and without a backup plan for fully exempt status in 2026, it could be considered a goal not to need to play The RSM Classic that concludes the season. It could be for him, too, but not for the same reason. See, he’s poised to defend his title at the Dunlop Phoenix on the Japan Golf Tour, contested the same week, so he’d just assume to take care of business on his home circuit sooner than later. Six weeks prior to his win overseas, he finished second in Korn Ferry Tour points to secure his return to the PGA TOUR. The following week, he gained entry into the inaugural Bank of Utah Championship via a sponsor exemption and rode the momentum for a T11, so he’s already had success at Black Desert Resort. Lest the cosmic synergy be overlooked that the No. 1 in Korn Ferry Tour points last year prevailed in Utah – Matt McCarty.
Nick Hardy
- Age: 29
- FedExCup Rank: 166
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: Four
- Odds to win the Bank of Utah Championship: +10000
His multi-year exemption for winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Davis Riley) in 2023 is coming to an end, so the timing of this tournament couldn’t be better, as it concerns how much pressure he probably feels to perform. Like McGreevy, Hardy is back at Black Desert after a strong showing last year. His T8 was a season-best result in 29 starts, and it showcased the best of his ball-striking as he ranked fifth in fairways hit, second in greens in regulation, and fourth in proximity to the hole. Of course, on a resort course on which those metrics require payoffs to matter, he did that as well in slotting 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting and T2 in bogey avoidance. His irons remain his strength, but they’ve helped yield only one top 10 this season.
Nick Hardy nearly aces No. 17 at 3M Open
Matteo Manassero
- Age: 32
- FedExCup Rank: 158
- Seasons on the PGA TOUR: One
- Odds to win the Bank of Utah Championship: +12500
It’s impossible to find someone who hasn’t been rooting for the Italian. After winning four times very early in his career and rising to 25th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he’d eventually go four consecutive seasons without a payday while making only four starts on the DP World Tour. Then, and suddenly, he returned to the winner’s circle early in 2024. That lifted him into consideration for a PGA TOUR card in 2025 as one of the 10 eligibility members of that circuit. Suffice it to say that it’s been a challenging foray for a touring professional who has seen it all. Since a season-best T6 at the RBC Canadian Open, he’s missed the cut in all four starts on the PGA TOUR, but he did go 2-for-3 on his home circuit in the interim. Pacing the PGA TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and scrambling, and he’s seventh in bogey avoidance. Large fairways and greens will allow him to increase his chances to score, as it reduces his typical deficit of opportunities relative to others, so his splendid short game serves as insurance instead of as a primary weapon.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-522-4700 today.