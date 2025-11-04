Top 100 watch: Trey Mullinax among those chasing status in Mexico as FedExCup Fall winds down
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: For each of the tournaments throughout the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA TOUR members who are committed to the next tournament, outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2026 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.
Trey Mullinax
- Age: 33
- FedExCup rank: 156
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: Seven
- Odds to win the World Wide Technology Championship: +10000
As long as he tees off in the first round, the World Wide Technology Championship will be his last start via a Major Medical Extension needed after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip two years ago. As a PGA TOUR winner, he’s forever a member who can be found somewhere in the pecking order, but without the provision, he’d be second alternate at El Cardonal at Diamante. To avoid the potential for a similar position at next week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship that also services a field of 120, he needs to finish no worse than solo third (because he’d retain his status for the remainder of the season), but that’d lift him to no higher than 115th in the FedExCup, so the ultimate goal would remain unfulfilled. Short of that, he’s treating this week and The RSM Classic that concludes the season as his primary opportunities to do work. Since returning in the FedExCup Fall last year, he’s cashed 14 of 26 times and only twice for a top 20 in individual competition. The silver lining is that the best result was a T16 at this year’s Puerto Rico Open, which also is contested on paspalum.
Trey Mullinax holes out 22-foot chip for birdie on No. 18 at Sanderson Farms
Doug Ghim
- Age: 29
- FedExCup rank: 129
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: Five
- Odds to win the World Wide Technology Championship: +6000
This isn’t the first time – or the second, or even the third – that his back has been against a wall. While it could be perceived that he’s survived close calls in retaining position inside the bubble every season, it’s been all about thriving amid the pressure. After all, he’s earned the position to be among the subset of members to return the following season. It’s just that he’s often been included in the narrow focus as the clock approaches triple zeroes. On cue, he’s in that spot again and also with a terrific opportunity to strike. In the first two editions of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal, he finished a respective 15th and 20th, with a scoring average of exactly 4-under 68.
Carson Young
- Age: 30
- FedExCup rank: 136
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: Three
- Odds to win the World Wide Technology Championship: +10000
Any other season and he’d have the FedExCup bubble exactly where he wants it – within reach. Of course, this isn’t just any other season, so the smaller target sizes up as a gut check more than a gut punch that he administers. The timely upshot is that he gets to tangle with El Cardonal with a couple of weeks to spare. It was here last year when he recorded a career-low and course-record 61 (in the second round) en route to a career-best co-runner-up finish. But it was no fluke. He placed ninth in the inaugural in 2023. Toss out the 61 and his scoring average across his other seven rounds is still a tidy 67.43.
Carson Young makes birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Kris Ventura
- Age: 30
- FedExCup rank: 119
- Seasons on PGA TOUR: Two
- Odds to win the World Wide Technology Championship: +7000
Born in Puebla, Mexico, it has to feel good to return to the country where he spent his first dozen years. It certainly didn’t hurt when he returned in February some 340 miles across the Sea of Cortez. That’s when and where he opened the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with a field-low-tying 64 en route to a T25. It’s one of five top 25s on the season, the most recent of which were in his last two starts. He was under par in every round of a T21 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and again throughout a T11 at the Bank of Utah Championship. When comfort meets momentum, it’s magic.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
