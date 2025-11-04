Top 100 watch: Trey Mullinax among those chasing status in Mexico as FedExCup Fall winds down

As long as he tees off in the first round, the World Wide Technology Championship will be his last start via a Major Medical Extension needed after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip two years ago. As a PGA TOUR winner, he’s forever a member who can be found somewhere in the pecking order, but without the provision, he’d be second alternate at El Cardonal at Diamante. To avoid the potential for a similar position at next week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship that also services a field of 120, he needs to finish no worse than solo third (because he’d retain his status for the remainder of the season), but that’d lift him to no higher than 115th in the FedExCup, so the ultimate goal would remain unfulfilled. Short of that, he’s treating this week and The RSM Classic that concludes the season as his primary opportunities to do work. Since returning in the FedExCup Fall last year, he’s cashed 14 of 26 times and only twice for a top 20 in individual competition. The silver lining is that the best result was a T16 at this year’s Puerto Rico Open, which also is contested on paspalum.