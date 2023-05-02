Sleeper Picks: Wells Fargo Championship

J.J. Spaun (+375 = Top 20) … Now a year and a month removed from his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR, it’s relevant to relay that he’s not only sustained compelling form, but he’s improved on it. Another way to say it is that victory looks good on him because he was meant to wear it. Finished T22 in his title defense at the Valero Texas Open the week after surviving the Group Stage at the Match Play. Currently 25th on TOUR in greens hit and third in scrambling. It’s a potent combo anywhere but it plays up even more when par is a target score as often as it is at Quail Hollow. Also inside the top 20 in both par-3 and par-4 scoring, and he finished T18 in his only prior trip to Quail Hollow in 2021.