Sleeper Picks: Wells Fargo Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Cam Davis (+300 = Top 20) … With Jason Day atop the Power Rankings, a leading endorsement for another Aussie here could generate hedging in the Low Austral(as)ian market, where available, especially since an argument could be made that Davis could’ve joined his fellow countryman in the PR. He ranks 31st in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and T12 in par-5 scoring, and he connected for two top 10s in his last three stroke-play competitions. He’s also no stranger to some success on the course having finished T26 in the last Wells Fargo Championship contested on it in 2021. He also went 2-3-0 in a losing cause at the Presidents Cup last year.
J.J. Spaun (+375 = Top 20) … Now a year and a month removed from his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR, it’s relevant to relay that he’s not only sustained compelling form, but he’s improved on it. Another way to say it is that victory looks good on him because he was meant to wear it. Finished T22 in his title defense at the Valero Texas Open the week after surviving the Group Stage at the Match Play. Currently 25th on TOUR in greens hit and third in scrambling. It’s a potent combo anywhere but it plays up even more when par is a target score as often as it is at Quail Hollow. Also inside the top 20 in both par-3 and par-4 scoring, and he finished T18 in his only prior trip to Quail Hollow in 2021.
Denny McCarthy … If you’re a course-history buff, then, at first glance, you might think that the 30-year-old is a glutton for punishment. After all, he’s 0-for-3 at Quail Hollow with a scoring average of more than three strokes over par. However, since the last time that the tournament was contested here in 2021, he’s risen in the ranks with a steady stream of leaderboard appearances. In the last three months alone, he’s connected for four top 20s and a T25 on his own ball. He’s been able to manage a higher level of consistency with a stronger game on approach without forfeiting the impact of what’s always been his primary weapon – the putter.
S.H. Kim … No PGA TOUR rookie has made as many as his 20 starts and he co-leads his class with 15 paydays. Given the fact that he had made just two PGA TOUR starts (both in THE CJ CUP) before earning his card and he’s recorded seven top 25s, he’s authoring a quietly special season. As he processes what he’s learning in course management, his short game and putting has traveled with steadfastness and confidence. It’s impressive stuff from the 24-year-old South Korean who captured victories at the 2020 KPGA Championship and the 2021 Japan PGA Championship.
Will Gordon … You love to see it. When a guy who profiles as well as he did at Vidanta post a top 25 – even though he tumbled 19 spots to a T24 – it validates the fit on paper, or, at least nowadays, glowing rectangles. It ended his drought without a top 25 since November and it should stir some confidence as he sizes up Quail Hollow for the second time (MC, 2021). He’s 13th on TOUR in total driving and sixth in greens hit, and he’s also among the throng of locals and regionals as a native of nearby Davidson, North Carolina.
