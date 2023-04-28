PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Inside the Field: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

See how the field qualified for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Wells Fargo Championship field list as of Friday, April 28th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Collin Morikawa
    Justin Thomas
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Si Woo Kim
    Rory McIlroy
    Webb Simpson
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Francesco Molinari
    Jordan Spieth
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Xander Schauffele
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Kurt Kitayama
    Max Homa
    Adam Scott
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Corey Conners
    Joel Dahmen
    Cam Davis
    Jason Day
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Tony Finau
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Nick Hardy
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Viktor Hovland
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Sungjae Im
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Sepp Straka
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Michael Thompson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Rory Sabbatini
    Jimmy Walker
    Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Gerard
    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Marcus Byrd
    Pierceson Coody
    Austin Greaser
    Quinn Riley
    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Morgan Deneen
    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
    Cameron Young
    Brian Harman
    Sahith Theegala
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
    Denny McCarthy
    Keith Mitchell
    Andrew Putnam
    Taylor Pendrith
    Emiliano Grillo
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Hayden Buckley
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Danny Willett
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    J.B. Holmes
    Zac Blair
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Taylor Montgomery
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Griffin
    Ben Taylor
    Davis Thompson
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Robby Shelton
    David Lingmerth
    S.H. Kim
    Tyson Alexander
    Ben Martin
    Will Gordon
    Joseph Bramlett
    Harry Hall
    Harrison Endycott
    Michael Kim
    MJ Daffue
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Austin Eckroat
    Brent Grant
    Paul Haley II