Inside the Field: Wells Fargo Championship
See how the field qualified for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Wells Fargo Championship field list as of Friday, April 28th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Justin Thomas
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Si Woo Kim
|Rory McIlroy
|Webb Simpson
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Francesco Molinari
|Jordan Spieth
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Sam Burns
|Xander Schauffele
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Kurt Kitayama
|Max Homa
|Adam Scott
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Rickie Fowler
|Lucas Glover
|Lanto Griffin
|Nick Hardy
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|K.H. Lee
|Luke List
|Taylor Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|J.J. Spaun
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Adam Svensson
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Matt Wallace
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Ryan Moore
|Rory Sabbatini
|Jimmy Walker
|Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Akshay Bhatia
|Ryan Gerard
|Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
|Marcus Byrd
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Greaser
|Quinn Riley
|PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
|Morgan Deneen
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
|Cameron Young
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
|Denny McCarthy
|Keith Mitchell
|Andrew Putnam
|Taylor Pendrith
|Emiliano Grillo
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Beau Hossler
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Hayden Buckley
|C.T. Pan
|Sam Ryder
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Kramer Hickok
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Danny Willett
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|J.B. Holmes
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Justin Suh
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Samuel Stevens
|Ben Griffin
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson
|Eric Cole
|Byeong Hun An
|Robby Shelton
|David Lingmerth
|S.H. Kim
|Tyson Alexander
|Ben Martin
|Will Gordon
|Joseph Bramlett
|Harry Hall
|Harrison Endycott
|Michael Kim
|MJ Daffue
|Henrik Norlander
|Ryan Armour
|Austin Eckroat
|Brent Grant
|Paul Haley II