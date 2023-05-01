Power Rankings: Wells Fargo Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Every golf course that hosts a PGA TOUR event is prepared with the migrating membership in mind. For most, the arrival of the traveling caravan signifies that it’s time for the signature tournament on its calendar. But not always.
Quail Hollow Club hosts the 20th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship this week, but it’s just its fourth turn of the last six. Exhibiting its strength and flexibility, it went on hiatus in 2017 and 2022 in exchange for its role as the stage for the PGA Championship and the Presidents Cup, respectively. So, while this week’s Wells Fargo Championship is a designated event, Quail Hollow has proven to be a reliable test for multiple purposes.
This also is the first designated event to host as many as its 156 entrants, 15 of whom are ranked below as contenders for the title. More details on the tournament and the host are beneath them.
Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Sungjae Im will be among the notables reviewed in Golfbet Insider.
This is the fourth consecutive occasion for which Quail Hollow Club has been played as a par 71 for the Wells Fargo Championship, but it debuted as such when Justin Thomas broke through for his first major at the PGA Championship in 2017. It retained its overall par when the Presidents Cup was held here last year, even though the course was rerouted to increase the likelihood that The Green Mile would come into play more often. And it did with all but one match navigating the entirety of what were holes 13, 14 and 15 for the biennial team competition.
Quail Hollow reverts to its familiar routing with The Green Mile anchoring the walk. The closing par-4-3-4 averaged a combined 0.847 over par for the Wells Fargo in 2021. At +0.456 alone, the 494-yard finisher was second-toughest of 540 par 4s played during that super season. So, and as always, would-be winners will want to be in position to convert pars down the stretch because par breakers will be at a premium.
Aside from the routing reset, the only notable change to Quail Hollow actually is a holdover from the Presidents Cup. The par-3 fourth hole now can reach 184 yards, reflective of an additional 17 yards. Overall, Quail Hollow is 7,538 yards. Of the 24 participants in the Presidents Cup, 17 are committed as of Monday.
The challenging track in Charlotte, North Carolina, is attractive visually, but how it forces TOUR-quality talent to perform at its best throughout the bag is the most appealing dynamic of the experience. It’s why it’s been able to shift gears so effortlessly. As it returns to its primary slot in early May, the entirety of the course is overseeded. Bermuda-rye rough will be as high as 2½ inches and the bermuda-Poa greens can race to 13 feet on the Stimpmeter.
Practicing could generate curiosity as winds in advance of the tournament proper will be gusty, but they won’t push at all during the competition. In fact, scoring should be, whispering, quite good throughout due to the absence of testy breezes. There’s a threat of rain on Saturday, but if anything, they’ll help soften the targets. That plays into the grips of long hitters that always fare well at Quail Hollow, but seasonable conditions sans significant moisture helps even the expectations across all skill sets.
