Power Rankings: Wells Fargo Championship

This is the fourth consecutive occasion for which Quail Hollow Club has been played as a par 71 for the Wells Fargo Championship, but it debuted as such when Justin Thomas broke through for his first major at the PGA Championship in 2017. It retained its overall par when the Presidents Cup was held here last year, even though the course was rerouted to increase the likelihood that The Green Mile would come into play more often. And it did with all but one match navigating the entirety of what were holes 13, 14 and 15 for the biennial team competition.