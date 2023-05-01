Monday qualifiers: Wells Fargo Championship
Danny Guise, Trace Crowe, Willie Mack III, Ryan Cole earn spots in Designated event at Quail Hollow
A former rock drummer, a longtime APGA standout, a pro who once shot 58 in the Mimosa Open, and one who notched a career-best Korn Ferry Tour finish a day ago.
That group comprises the four Monday qualifiers for this week's Wells Fargo Championship, a Designated event with a $20 million purse. After a year at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, the Wells Fargo returns to the Charlotte area for this week's event at Quail Hollow Club, and the stakes are substantial.
It's a massive opportunity for this week's four open qualifiers: Danny Guise (64), Willie Mack III (65), Ryan Cole (65) and Trace Crowe (65).
In all, 67 players competed for four spots in this week's field at Quail Hollow. No playoff was needed.
Here's a capsule look at this week's Monday qualifiers ...
Danny Guise (7-under 64)
Age: 28
Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut
Alma mater: Wake Forest
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made six birdies and an eagle against one bogey to pace the field in qualifying round … This marks his third successful TOUR Monday qualifier of the year (Sony Open in Hawaii, Valspar Championship) and he also Monday qualified into last week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour … Massive Bruce Springsteen fan; has attended 19 shows dating back to Madison Square Garden in 1999, when he was 4 years old … Grew up playing drums in a band which mostly covered rock hits … Played four years of varsity basketball at Greenwich (Conn.) High School … Was a teammate of Will Zalatoris while at Wake Forest.
Willie Mack III (6-under 65)
Age: 34
Hometown: Flint, Michigan
Alma mater: Bethune-Cookman
PGA TOUR starts: 6
Cuts made: 2
Best PGA TOUR finish: T64, 2021 John Deere Classic
Notes: Made five birdies and an eagle in qualifying round, against just one bogey … Holds Korn Ferry Tour membership this season; enters the Wells Fargo on the strength of back-to-back made cuts. Drove six-plus hours Sunday evening from Korn Ferry Tour event in Alabama to North Carolina, arriving around midnight and then waking up to qualify for Wells Fargo … Spent time living in his car to pursue professional golf dreams … Won 2021 APGA Tour Championship and was named circuit’s Player of the Year … Won last fall’s Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship to earn a spot in TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Trace Crowe (6-under 65)
Age: 26
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Alma mater: Auburn University
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T63, 2023 The Honda Classic
Notes: Had six birdies in qualifying round and was bogey-free … Also Monday qualified into The Honda Classic earlier this year … Began this season on conditional Korn Ferry Tour status but notched a career-best T11 at last week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship to boost his status upon the next reshuffle … Made nine cuts in 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts last season, highlighted by a T18 at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank … Dream vacation is a hunting trip in Montana.
Ryan Cole (6-under 65)
Age: 27
Hometown: Mount Airy, Maryland
Alma mater: James Madison
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made four consecutive birdies to begin his bogey-free qualifying round … Has made 30 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, but this will mark his first start on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour … Carded 58 at the 2018 Mimosa Open on the GProTour … Was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year as a college junior in 2016 … Would like to trade places for a day with Justin Timberlake … Baltimore sports enthusiast.