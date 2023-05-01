Monday qualifiers: Wells Fargo Championship

Notes: Made six birdies and an eagle against one bogey to pace the field in qualifying round … This marks his third successful TOUR Monday qualifier of the year (Sony Open in Hawaii, Valspar Championship) and he also Monday qualified into last week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour … Massive Bruce Springsteen fan; has attended 19 shows dating back to Madison Square Garden in 1999, when he was 4 years old … Grew up playing drums in a band which mostly covered rock hits … Played four years of varsity basketball at Greenwich (Conn.) High School … Was a teammate of Will Zalatoris while at Wake Forest.