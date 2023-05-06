PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Saturday from Quail Hollow Club. The tournament returns to Charlotte and this time with a new boost as one of this season’s Designated events.

    Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley share the lead after Round 2 at 8-under par. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Adam Scott sit just one shot back..

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45AM/ET – 6:00PM/ETMain Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee Group: 8:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ETFeatured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9:15AM/ET – 6:00PM/ETMarquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ETFeatured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:05AM/ET – Rory McIlroy /Sahith Theegala (1st tee)


    Featured Groups

    9:15AM/ET – Tony Finau / Francesco Molinari (1st tee)

    10:55AM/ET – Rickie Fowler / Matt Kuchar (1st tee)


    Featured Holes:

    4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)


    Linear Window: 1:00PMET – 6:00PM/ET:

    Stream 1: Picks up the 12:05PM/ET Max Homa / Harris English

    Stream 2: Picks up the 12:50PM/ET Adam Svensson / Tommy Fleetwood

    Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)

    Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 13 (Par 3)


