How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Saturday from Quail Hollow Club. The tournament returns to Charlotte and this time with a new boost as one of this season’s Designated events.
Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley share the lead after Round 2 at 8-under par. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Adam Scott sit just one shot back..
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
All-time shots from Wells Fargo Championship
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee Group: 8:00AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:15AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30AM/ET – 6:00PM/ET
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
8:05AM/ET – Rory McIlroy /Sahith Theegala (1st tee)
Featured Groups
9:15AM/ET – Tony Finau / Francesco Molinari (1st tee)
10:55AM/ET – Rickie Fowler / Matt Kuchar (1st tee)
Featured Holes:
4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Linear Window: 1:00PMET – 6:00PM/ET:
Stream 1: Picks up the 12:05PM/ET Max Homa / Harris English
Stream 2: Picks up the 12:50PM/ET Adam Svensson / Tommy Fleetwood
Stream 3: Featured Hole – Hole 17 (par 3)
Stream 4: Featured Hole – Hole 13 (Par 3)