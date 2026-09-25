Scottie Scheffler’s gaudy Foursomes record gets worse at Presidents Cup

The cruel part is Scheffler was so close. It was just out of his hands at the end. Scheffler hit a solid approach at 18, leaving Burns an 18-foot birdie attempt from hole high. Make it and the Americans would eke out a tie and a second straight gritty result. A day earlier, the duo didn’t play their best but did enough to win 1-up. A tie under similar circumstances on Friday would have been acceptable – 1.5 points of a possible two points earned. But Burns’ putt lipped out, and now we’re here.