Expert Picks: Who are experts scoping out for Presidents Cup at Medinah?
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Golfbet Roundtable: Betting markets to target at Presidents Cup
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The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the Tour Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the U.S. Team and International Team battling at the Presidents Cup in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
Correct score:
- U.S. Team, 18.5-11.5 (+1050): The depth of the American roster will win the day, eventually. Look for Geoff Ogilvy's squad to have their moments, but ultimately this is a sweat-free win for the home team.
Winning point:
- Sam Burns: Potentially paired with good friend Scottie Scheffler for some of the early-week matches, Burns and his best-in-class putter will have a chance to shine on Sunday.
Favorite prop:
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top International Rookie (+210): This is the first time Hideki Matsuyama has had a fellow Japanese player with him in the Presidents Cup team room. Expect the duo to form a comfortable (and frequent) pairing this week.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Correct score
- U.S. Team, 17.5-12.5 (+1000, FanDuel): If there ever was a market where you are just purely guessing, this is it. That’s why you take the favorite here. Odds of +1000 still sound pretty nice.
Winning point
- Justin Thomas: Going off my winning score prediction, this would have the U.S. Team securing the winning point somewhere in the middle matches. I think Captain Sneds sprinkles his veterans throughout that part of the lineup.
Favorite prop bet
- Nick Taylor, Top International Captain’s Pick (+620, DraftKings): If there is one thing we know about Taylor, he can be an absolute gamer out of the blue. Get him in this setting, with something to prove and he could be a heartbeat of the International Team.
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Correct score:
- U.S. Team, 18-12 (+1025): It’s the average of the last two outcomes, so it’s not even a reach.
Winning point
- Chris Gotterup: Pick a name out of the hat here. Projecting that the debutant will have a strong week (see my favorite prop), so he’ll have a favorable slot in Singles to clinch victory.
Favorite prop bet
- Chris Gotterup, Top Wildcard (+540, DraftKings): Such a natural fit in his debut because he has all the shots, he takes what courses give and he’s equipped with an extra gear off the tee when he needs to throttle into it.
Chris Gotterup on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Golfbet contributor)
Correct score
- U.S. Team, 18.5-11.5 (+1050, DraftKings): The team with the most firepower playing on home soil should comfortably get the job done outside Chicago. The U.S. Team has the proper balance of established stars and hungry up-and-coming players to run riot at Medinah.
Winning point
- Wyndham Clark: Playing captain for a day, I think Brandt Snedeker will put the pedal to the metal and front-load the Singles matches with his most established players to eliminate any early momentum on Sunday. Clark caps off his three-win season with the clinching point to lock up another U.S. victory in the series.
Favorite prop bet
- Chris Gotterup, Top U.S. Team Rookie (+128): In a three-man market, I will back the powerful, three-time winner to come good. Because of his power and ball-striking, I believe Gotterup will play the most matches of the three rookies and will have enough game and poise to handle the moment.
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Correct score
- U.S. Team, 19-11 (+1300, DraftKings): This U.S. squad is loaded, and I have no doubt Captain Brandt Snedeker will have them ready to go from the opening tee shot. I see world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the Avengers defeating the International Team in Chicago. It’s just a matter of picking the correct score.
Winning point
- Jacob Bridgeman: Statistically, Bridgeman is the best putter on Tour this season and is coming off a win at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. How fitting would it be for the Tour’s best putter to roll in a 10-footer to secure the clinching point for the U.S.?
Favorite prop bet
- Xander Schauffele, Top Points Scorer (+830): Schauffele scored four points in 2024, tying Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay for the lead in Montreal. He is 10-4-0 across his three Presidents Cup appearances, and I expect him to have as many opportunities to earn points as anyone wearing the stars and stripes.