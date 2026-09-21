Si Woo Kim is having a moment. Can the Internationals follow his lead?

Yet there are moments of growth, which also tie back to Scheffler. Their regular money games back home have been illuminating to Kim. He’s tried to be a sponge, soaking up the knowledge of the world’s best player. He’s learned the importance of shaping shots in both directions, particularly with his irons. Kim has become a better player because of it. Since playing with Scheffler regularly, Kim has notched his first two top-10 finishes at majors: a T8 at the 2025 PGA Championship, then a T6 at the Open Championship earlier this year. His belief has skyrocketed, as has his consistency. He missed only one cut this year and entered the Tour Championship at No. 5 in the FedExCup standings, by far his best performance.