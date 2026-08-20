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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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25D AGO

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler reverse roles in surprise start at BMW Championship

3 Min Read

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Rory McIlroy reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes birdie at BMW Championship

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Written by Paul Hodowanic

ST. LOUIS – If it were a boxing match, the referee would have stopped the fight long before their 36 holes ended together. A week ago, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy played the first two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship together and looked miles apart. To quote Roger Maltbie, “It’s just not a fair fight.”

Scheffler bested McIlroy by 15 shots over those two rounds, a precursor to what he would do to the rest of the field on the weekend, blowing the tournament open and winning by eight strokes.

McIlroy and Scheffler aren’t paired together this week in St. Louis, but if a rematch were on tap, the Northern Irishman landed the opening blow.

After looking lost at TPC Southwind, Rory McIlroy looked brilliant during his bogey-free 64 in the first round at Bellerive Country Club. Scheffler, riding as much momentum as any player could possibly take fresh off the most dominant win of the PGA TOUR season, looked perplexed. Scheffler shot 2-over 72. At one point, Scheffler was dead last on the leaderboard. He finished tied for 44th in the 50-man field.


Scottie Scheffler on Bellerive's length, tee-shot strategy

Scottie Scheffler on Bellerive's length, tee-shot strategy


For McIlroy, it was as simple as arriving at a friendly course with a friendlier climate and a better swing thought. McIlroy returned to Florida for one day in between tournaments to get extra practice with his coach, Michael Bannon. The two found a swing feel and pre-shot rehearsal for McIlroy to take with him, and that was all he needed for the turnaround.

“I felt like I'm at least back on the right path of what I'm doing with my game and with my swing,” McIlroy said. “It's certainly a work in progress.”

McIlroy hit only seven fairways but recovered well. He hit 17 greens and ranked second in Strokes Gained: Approach. McIlroy’s longest made birdie putt was only 14 feet. He made a flurry of birdies late, nabbing four on his final six holes. He’s in a share of the lead beside four others.


Rory McIlroy sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at BMW Championship


“Days like this are encouraging, obviously,” McIlroy said. “There's still a lot of work to be done. But for, you know, first round with what I'm trying to do, middle rehearsal on the takeaway, all that sort of stuff, it went as well as it could have today, for sure.”

Scheffler, meanwhile, looked like the Monstars had paid him a visit for the first 10 holes. He was 4 over with eight holes to play, sitting at 50th on the leaderboard. He salvaged two birdies to finish 2 over, only one better than the worst score of the day.

Scheffler had shot over par just once in his last 18 rounds, and the two parts of his game that were the best in Memphis – approach play and putting – were the biggest culprits. Scheffler ranked third-worst in approach play and fourth-worst in putting.

It’s hard to decide which result was more jarring. McIlroy looked lost just four days ago. Scheffler was on top of the world. Time will tell if McIlroy landed the knockout blow.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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