Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler vs. Viktor Hovland in Sunday showdown at Travelers Championship

🌬️ Wyndham Clark can’t keep getting away with this?! Well, he’s doing it again. Clark survived some shaky ball-striking down the stretch at Shinnecock, winning the U.S. Open with an exemplary short game. He’s doing the same this week. Clark is well below average off the tee and on approach, but ranks second in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and sixth in putting. He probably won’t win, seven back of Hovland, but it’s an admirable performance after a whirlwind week.

📉 If you were bearish on Scheffler’s chances to win entering the weekend, it was likely because you thought he wouldn’t sustain his putting performance. That regression hit Saturday. After the best statistical putting round of his career on Friday, Scheffler lost more than a stroke on the greens, which aided Hovland’s pursuit.

🥵 Alex Fitzpatrick is the poster child for the Signature Event model. He played his way onto the PGA TOUR by winning at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. That got him into the next set of Signature Events, and he’s played too well to leave them. He’s finished T9, fourth and T6 in three Signature Event starts and is tied for 14th entering Sunday.

🚨 Si Woo Kim is back in the mix this week, tied for 10th. It also illuminates the issue that continues to plague him: his inability to keep that form at the majors. Kim has one top 10 in 35 major starts. He missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills. Amid one of the best years of his career, he has only one more chance to rectify it in the majors. He’s missed the cut in four of seven starts at the Open.