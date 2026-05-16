Signature Scroll: PGA Championship still up for grabs Sunday as stars lurk

The Rightful Leader: Alex Smalley gained a lot of respect for how he closed out his Saturday round. He began the day with three bogeys in four holes. The moment looked bright for him, and it seemed he would join the long, forgotten list of early week surprises that fade when the pressure ratchets. Instead, he played his last 10 holes in 5-under, including three birdies in the final five holes, to take the lead.

The Lurking Stars: It’s hard to have a better collection of chasers trying to hunt down the unproven leader. It would be no surprise to see any of Rahm (4-under), McIlroy (3-under), Xander Schauffele (3-under) or Scheffler (1-under) emerge victorious. In fact, if you gave me this group of players or the field heading into tomorrow, I’m probably taking this group.

The “It’s Time-rs”: This is for Ludvig Åberg (4-under), Chris Gotterup (2-under), Justin Rose (2-under) and Patrick Reed (3-under). Åberg and Gotterup are searching for major No. 1 and have a great opportunity to grab it while playing at the peak of their powers. Major contention windows are smaller than they may seem, so both youngsters must push for it on Sunday. You never know how many chances you’ll get . You don’t need to tell Rose that. He’s had plenty of chances, but as each one comes, it becomes harder to visualize the next. His career warrants more than one major. Reed is a similar story. He has more years ahead, but he knows how tenuous the sport can be.