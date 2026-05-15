Signature Scroll: Aronimink shows its teeth; Rory McIlroy struggles as Scottie Scheffler surges

This PGA Championship was predicted to be gettable. At least that’s what most conversations with players and caddies led me–and many others – to believe. Aronimink presented a much different, sterner test on Thursday. With winds up and pins tucked into small shelves on the outer edges of greens, the PGA Championship turned into a survival test. McIlroy barely made it out alive, constantly out of position on a course he expected to be able to take over with his length. Predicted as a bomb-and-gouge test, the fairway was a crucial place to be as the greens stayed firm despite overnight rain, and the winds required maximum control of your ball to play through. If your ball was at risk of being stepped on by a media member, you were likely already screwed.