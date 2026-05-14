Signature Scroll: Understanding Aronimink as 108th PGA Championship tees off

Foursomes is a problem, and they know it: Furyk didn’t mince words. Foursomes (alternate shot) has been a Cup killer for them. They were dominated in the format at Bethpage Black and never recovered. They even struggled with it in the Presidents Cup. Furyk admitted that change is needed in how they pick partners and approach the format. “I think there are a lot of stones to be unturned, our analytics, and just how we grow and how we evolve in all those areas,” he said.

There needs to be a blueprint going forward : Furyk said the U.S. Team has lacked the necessary, consistent game plan to string together top results. “We need to create more continuity for our players and for our future captains,” he said. “And we really need to start making the Ryder Cup more of a priority each and every year, year in and year out, and focus on growing and evolving into the future.”