Scottie Scheffler’s pitiful putting hinders third round at PGA Championship

That’s the good news. A historically bunched leaderboard has kept Scheffler in the mix. He trails Alex Smalley by five strokes and is three behind the cluster of players at 4 under. It also makes Scheffler’s third round all the more maddening. What could have been had Scheffler simply been able to putt to the field average? He’s made zero putts outside 10 feet in the last two rounds and lost almost four strokes total. That’s the difference between a tie for 23rd, his current position, and solo second at 5 under.